ZACH WILLIAMS IN CONCERT

Get ready to experience a revival! Zach Williams’ Revival Nights Tour has an energy this fall that’s a little gritty, a lot louder, and always real. This is more than just a concert – it’s a night of revival and renewal.

Zach Williams has the power behind “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story” while Cochren & Co. make waves with their favorites like “Church (Take Me Back)” and “Running Home.” Singer/Songwriter Christian Hohn opens the night with new music that tells his story of faith in way that suits this tour’s theme of everyday life, struggle, and redemption.

Come as you are and experience the transforming power of music, worship and community. A limited number of Revival Nights VIP tickets offer best seating, early merch shopping, and a Meet & Greet with photo opportunity with Zach Williams. Grab your seats before they’re gone!

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