Sun@5 on WBFJ (April 26, 2026)

This week on Sunday at 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ hosted by Verne

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’

Mark Hogsed, Executive Director of Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries, shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about their new Re-Entry Center opening in May! A ribbon cutting is planned for May 7th (Thursday morning at 11am) at the corner of University Parkway and Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. Mark shares more about this planned ‘holistic hub for support services’ including transitional housing for formerly incarcerated individuals, employment assistance, mentoring and life-skills development. The new space will also provide meeting space and additional office space for FJPM staff. www.fjpm.org/reentry-center/

Prayer Circle Around the Jail on Friday, May 01 (5pm) The community is invited to join FJPM for their annual ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail’ at the Forsyth County Detention Center, on the corner of Church and Second Streets on Friday afternoon May 1st at 5pm. All are welcome. Go to www.fjpm.org/ for ways to help, volunteer and gather.

Plus…

Which Love Language that matters most? What if you’re speaking the right love language, but the wrong dialect? ‘The Love Language That Matters Most’ is the long-awaited follow-up from Dr Gary Chapman (author of The 5 Love Languages) along with Drs. Les & Leslie Parrott, unlock the 22 hidden dialects that make love finally feel personal and real. www.5lovelanguages.com

Finally…

April is Volunteer appreciation month

Our volunteer coordinator Bonnie Hilton joins Wally and Pastor Tracy in a special shout-out to our volunteers that help us throughout the year!

Listen now…

*As heard on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (April 26, 2026)