Friday News April 24, 2026

Much needed rain in the forecast for your Saturday afternoon. Reminder, that statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties.

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Today is Arbor Day (go plant a tree)

Childcare Professionals day

Pigs in a Blanket day

A day of FREE Dental Services for adults in need this Saturday, April 25.

Event registration will begin at 7am. First come. First served. Hosted by Mount Airy native, Dr. John L. Gravitte, at his office (140 North Pointe Boulevard) in Mount Airy.

*Dental professionals from across the state, along with members of the community, join the team at Dr. Gravitte and Associates to provide care to as many patients as possible. Patients receive a dental exam and their choice of a filling, extraction or preventative hygiene cleaning. Mount Airy Police will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

https://www.facebook.com/events/732731952980639

The FaithFest 250? FaithFest, that Christian music festival held annually in Wilkes County, will serve as the title sponsor of the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The FaithFest 250 planned for Saturday, July 18.

*Jacob Crabb will perform a pre-race concert. www.faithfestnc.com

Individual tickets, camping and parking for the entire July 17-19 race weekend at

https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, April 24…

Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem = 9am – 1pm

Reeds UMC, Old Hwy 64 in Lexington = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

It’s National Volunteer Week (April 19-25)

Thanks to Anika (AHH-huh-kuh) Parks, Volunteer Coordinator with the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County, for stopping by the WBFJ studios this morning sharing volunteer opportunities with the Extension. Office # 336-703-2851 www.forsyth.cc/CES

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Join the conversation on our WBFJ Facebook page.

Agricultural disaster? The U.S. Department of Agriculture now labeling 82 out of the state’s 100 counties as natural disaster areas. According to WCCB, farmers in these 82 counties – including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin- now qualify for emergency loans and other types of disaster assistance. More information at https://www.farmers.gov/

www.wccbcharlotte.com/2026/04/22/usda-declares-82-nc-counties-natural-disaster-areas-due-to-drought-conditions/?utm

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hosting a FAFSA Night this Monday

(April 27) from 5-7pm. The FREE event will be held at the WS/FCS District Office (475 Corporate Square Drive) in the Digital Learning Lab (Winston-Salem).

Registration is now open at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/o/wfhs/article/2825250

Pass the 6-7 nuggets? Perdue Farms is bringing the phrase no parent in America has been able to escape (6-7) to the dinner table with the launch of their SIX / SEVEN CHICKEN NUGGETS, a limited-edition, breaded chicken nuggets shaped like the numbers 6 and 7. Available exclusively at Walmart stores by Friday, May 1, 2026.

https://corporate.perduefarms.com/press-releases/6-7-has-entered-dinner-chat-perdue-launches-limited-edition-nuggets

Win them before you can buy them??

To celebrate the launch, Perdue is giving 67 lucky winners the chance to try Six Seven Chicken Nuggets before they hit shelves in May.

Enter now through Monday, April 27, 2026 at perdue.com/67giveaway and submit your name, email and mailing address. Again, 67 winners will each receive one free bag of Perdue Six Seven Nuggets. Official Rules: perdue.com/67-nugget-giveaway-rule-and-regulations

‘America Reads the Bible’ continues at the Museum of the Bible in

Washington, D.C. through Saturday (April 25). https://www.americareadsthebible.com/

The Davidson County Register of Deeds has enhanced its fraud alert system to better protect property owners from potential fraud and identity theft. In addition to email notifications, text message alerts are now available. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/davidson-county-register-of-deeds-adds-text-alerts-to-fraud-notification-system/article

Update: A second Winston-Salem teenager (17 years old) is facing a criminal charge in connection with that deadly shooting at Leinbach Park that left two people dead and five others wounded on Monday. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-courts/article

An 18‑year‑old Lexington woman and a 16-year-old Texas teen have been arrested and charged after investigators say they uncovered evidence of a planned act of violence targeting members of a Jewish community in Texas. Angelina Hicks was taken into custody following a joint investigation by the FBI and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

A man found dead last week in his home apparently was killed by his own daughter, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Maleigha Allen, age 20, was arrested this week and charged with first‑degree murder in the death of her father, 44 year old Michael Steven Allen.www.the-dispatch.com/news/crime/davidson-county-woman-charged-with-first-degree-murder-in-death-of-her-father-sheriff-says/article

Weekend Happenings

The 15th annual Clemmons Community Day 2026

Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine this Saturday, April 25 from 9am til 2pm.at the Jerry Long Family YMCA. Free event (rain or shine)

*Sponsored by the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/special-events-programs/clemmons-community-day/

“Feet for the Street 5k and 7miler” this Saturday morning at Salem Lake.

Benefitting the Winston-Salem Street School.

Registration info at www.wsstreetschool.org

Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem is celebrating America’s 250th this Saturday from 10:30am – 4:30pm.

Merlefest continues through Sunday at Wilkes Community College.

The High Point Market (Spring Home Furnishings Market)

Saturday (April 25) through Wednesday (April 29) in downtown High Point.

Welcome to the Triad. Thanks for listening!!!