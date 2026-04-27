Monday News April 27, 2026

Today is Morris Code Day…and Gummi Bear day

Gummy bears were invented in 1922 by Hans Riegel in Bonn, Germany, who founded Haribo Candy.Inspired by dancing bears at festivals, these gelatin-based, fruit-flavored candies became a global phenomenon, reaching the US in the 1980s.

Reminder: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties due to the ongoing ‘severe’ drought across the state. At or below normal temperatures with showers in the forecast!

(TODAY) Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hosting a FAFSA event TONIGHT from 5-7pm. The FREE event will be held at the WS/FCS District Office (475 Corporate Square Drive) in the Digital Learning Lab (Winston-Salem).

Registration is now open at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/o/wfhs/article/2825250

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, April 27…

Chick-fil-A on Rockford Street in Mount Airy = 10am – 2pm

Trinity United Methodist Church in King = 2pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is once again No. 1 in the world for passenger traffic. The Atlanta airport has held the world’s busiest airport title for 27 of the last 28 years.

#2 Dubai International Airport

#3 Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

#4 Dallas Fort Worth https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/14/travel/worlds-busiest-airports-2025

Robert Tebow, a Baptist missionary to the Philippines and the father of NFL star Tim Tebow, passed away last Thursday night at the age of 78 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Tim Tebow shared news of his father’s death in a Facebook post describing his dad as “a hero of the faith” saying, “Many will say sorry for your loss, but the truth is, he’s not lost; we know exactly where he is.” Tebow wrote. “He’s home. Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, ‘Jesus.’” https://cbn.com/news/us/robert-tebow-father-nfl-star-tim-tebow-has-died-hero-faith

At the Box Office

#1 ‘Michael’ (as in the new Michael Jackson bio-pic) tops at the Box Office

https://apnews.com/article/michael-jackson-movie-box-office-9cd10825b6ced69aaa96c6e575ea9d2d

#2 The Super Mario Galaxy movie

#3 Project Hail Mary

“A Great Awakening” the true story of an unlikely friendship between Reverend George Whitfield and Benjamin Franklin sill playing in select theaters across the Piedmont.

Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Enter to win a bag of 6-7 nuggets?

Perdue Farms is bringing the phrase no parent in America has been able to escape (6-7) to the dinner table with the launch of their SIX / SEVEN CHICKEN NUGGETS, a limited-edition, breaded chicken nuggets shaped like the numbers 6 and 7. Available exclusively at Walmart stores (Friday, May 1).

*To celebrate the launch, Perdue is giving 67 lucky winners the chance to try Six Seven Chicken Nuggets before they hit shelves on Friday. TODAY is the final day (April 27) to enter at perdue.com/67giveaway .

https://corporate.perduefarms.com/press-releases/6-7-has-entered-dinner-chat-perdue-launches-limited-edition-nuggets

(May 1) The Forsyth Extension Master Gardener annual spring plant sale is coming up this Friday, May 1 from 8 am to 2 pm at the Tanglewood Arboretum.

Shop early for best selection. Sales are cash or check only.

For additional information, call 336.703.2850

*Proceeds from your purchase help maintain the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park and fund the monthly Adult Education lecture series held at Tanglewood Park throughout the year.

Hosted by the Arboretum Volunteers and Educators at Tanglewood (AVET).

The community is invited to join Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries’ annual ‘Prayer Circle around the Jail’ at the Forsyth County Detention Center, on the corner of Church and Second Streets this Friday afternoon May 1st at 5pm.

‘Breaking the cycle of crime and punishment in the name of Jesus’

All are welcome. Go to www.fjpm.org/ for ways to help, volunteer and gather.

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Join the conversation on our WBFJ Facebook page.

The High Point Spring Home Furnishings Market through Wednesday (April 29) in downtown High Point. Welcome to the Triad. Thanks for listening!!!