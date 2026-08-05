Wednesday News August 5, 2026

The Dog Days of Summer continue through Tuesday, August 11.

Fall begins Sept 22. Pumpkin Spice rolls out officially this month!

Carolina Classic Fair runs October 2-11, 2026

Summer Blood Supplies are Extremely LOW…Blood donors are needed!!!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, August 5…

Pierce-Jefferson (Kernersville Chapel) on West Mountain Street = 10am – 2pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm – 5:30pm

Ragsdale Family YMCA in Jamestown = 2pm – 6pm

First Baptist Church in Summerfield = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Today is Stop light (or traffic light) day

The first electric traffic ‘light’ was installed on August 5, 1914, in Cleveland, Ohio.

https://highways.dot.gov/highway-history/general-highway-history/safer-stop-and-go-garrett-morgans-traffic-signal-legacy

Headline of the Morning: “Neese’s Country Sausage returns to Food Lion later this month”

Jesse Jones, the new family-owned operator of Neese’s, announced Tuesday that “shoppers can once again find three Neese’s flavors (regular, hot and sage flavors) in Food Lion stores soon…” Source: Winston-Salem Journal

When most people reach their golden years, they begin to slow down a bit, but not Miss Millie Shelton. The 100-year-old Thomasville woman nicknamed “the Energizer Bunny” just went skydiving at Piedmont Skydiving in Salisbury (that was her 3rd jump in 10 years).

According to the Lexington Dispatch, Miss Millie earned a brown belt in judo in her 60s. She has been ziplining at Niagara Falls, climbed the spiral stone staircase to kiss the Blarney Stone in Ireland, taken a hot-air balloon ride. And next month, Miss Millie has booked a 175-mph NASCAR ride-along at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Keep on living, Miss Millie.

www.the-dispatch.com/features/never-too-old-senior-swashbuckler-goes-skydiving-at-100/article_6b759608-7710-5046-b725-009fb324f2f0.html?

Many are opting for a ‘Coolcation’?

Coolcations are the travel trend that everyone’s talking about. Where you choose destinations with a mild or colder climate to escape extreme summer heat.

How about these 5 destinations chosen for their temperate climate…

Duluth, Minnesota…Marquette, Michigan…Portland, Maine…Buffalo, New York…

and Asheville, North Carolina. Have you taken a coolcation this summer???

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/theres-still-time-to-chill-out-this-summer-at-one-of-these-coolcation-spots-0b7dcaf3

The Winston-Salem Open happening August 22 – 29

*Tix are now available for this annual premier tennis event! https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/

The Wyndham Championship begins this Thursday and runs thru Sunday

at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. www.wyndhamchampionship.com/sponsorships/pro-ams/

*The DeJoy / Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am happening today at Sedgefield Country Club

https://louisdejoyandaldonawosfamilyfoundation.com/about-us/

Local Baseball: Asheville over the Dash last night (5-2)

Tonight Kid’s Eat Free at the ballpark. First pitch at 6:30pm

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2026-08

Getting the Mad House in order??? At the conclusion of Saturday night’s (Aug 8) racing event at Bowman Gray Stadium, fans who have used tarps, blankets or other materials to save their seats MUST take the materials with them at the end of the night.

Reason: The upcoming Trace Adkins and Aaron Tippin Concert on August 14.

NOTE: ANY materials that are left on the seats after Saturday night’s racing will be discarded by clean-up crews.

Country star Trace Adkins will perform at Bowman Gray Stadium next Friday, August 14.

*Trace Adkins is also an accomplished actor starring in several films including ‘Moms Night Out’ and ‘I Can Only Imagine 1’, and ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’.

Surry County remains under a State of Emergency.

Clean up continues. Praying for businesses and facilities that flooded over the weekend.

Mt Airy: All essential services will operate without any interruption.

Riverside Park will remain closed along with most of the Granite City Greenway.

Call 336-786-3501 with any storm related questions or needs. https://www.mountairy.org/

Rockingham County has issued a boil water advisory for some county utility customers (as a precaution) after a water system issue caused pressure to drop in parts of the system. A water main break is being investigated

https://www.wxii12.com/article/boil-water-advisory-rockingham-county/73348536

Out of an abundance of caution: Chipotle Mexican Grill has removed specific lots of jalapeños from some of its restaurants after determining the peppers could potentially be tied to a salmonella outbreak in Minnesota. An investigation continues…

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, it’s time to consider those required back-to-school immunizations for students K-12.

Back-to-School Vaccine Clinics are happening at local Health Departments in our area. Details on the News Blog. BTW: The CDC has confirmed 2,371 measles infections this year, outpacing all of 2025. It’s the highest number of cases seen since 1991.

Voting in North Carolina

Don’t wait to update your voter information or even register to vote in November.

Contact or visit your county Board of Elections with any questions.

View Your Voter Registration Status online! https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

November 3rd is mid-term Election Day in North Carolina

Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Breaking: Representative Chuck Edwards announcing that will not seek reelection in a post to social media early Wednesday morning. This follows the release of a report by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, which indicated that Edwards should face censure from the House for inappropriate conduct directed at two young female staffers. Edwards represented Western North Carolina’s 11th district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023.

Edwards also served as a state senator from 2016 to 2022.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/08/05/rep–chuck-edwards-withdraws-bid-for-re-election

NFL: Hall of Fame (pre-season) Game

Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals this Thursday (8pm)

‘No one should seek their own good, but the good of others’

1 Corinthians 10:24