Wednesday News February 11, 2026

Above normal temperatures again today (Normal HIGH is around 52 degrees)

Today (Feb 11) is…

In person Early Voting begins Thursday (Feb 12) for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID.

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Early voting runs through February 28 (Sat). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this Thursday (Feb 12) between 10am – noon at the ‘Center of Hope’ on North Trade Street.

Children’s and Adult sizes will be available…

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, at the loading dock area at the

The search continues. A person was detained for questioning last night in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, hours after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked person outside the 84-year-old’s front door the night she vanished from her Arizona home.

The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Feb1.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/nancy-guthrie-expected-friends-home-not-church-day-she-vanished-source

Moving forward.On Tuesday evening, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met to begin planning for next year’s budget while many educators’ expressed concerns over last year’s budget cuts. *The schools’ system – even after some severe budget cuts – still has $6.4 million dollars in debt from the 2024-2025 school year

https://www.wxii12.com/article/wsfcs-6-4-million-debt-board-meeting-budget-planning-educator-demands/70307159

Missing person: Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Rose Wilcox was last seen along Old Vineyard Road on Monday afternoon around 5:30pm. Info? Call 336-773-7700.

Ms Wilcox was wearing a long black coat with gold buttons and red-and-white shoes. Miss Wilcox is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, with black-and-gray hair and brown eyes.

College Hoops

Last night: Duke over Pitt. Carolina falling to Miami.

TONIGHT: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech (Tip off at 9pm)

McNugget Valentine deal crashes the internet?

Those FREE online only McNugget Caviar kits sold out instantly, within minutes after going live Tuesday morning. Actually the McDonald’s website crashed.

Now the McNugget Caviar kits have shown up on eBay selling for hundreds of dollars!

https://www.aol.com/articles/mcdonald-website-allegedly-crashes-mcnugget-193111552.html

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway is CLOSED at the Clemmonsville Road bridge – for bridge repair through Feb 20.

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your sweetie through

Triad Harmony Express. Order your in-person or virtual ‘Singing Valentine’ through Triad Harmony Express today. All money goes to charity.

Call (336) 774-4044 sign up online at https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

Reminder: Genesis Kardia 2nd Friday Fun dance scheduled for this Friday (Feb 13) has been cancelled due to no heat in the Fellowship Hall.

Make plans to attend the St. Patrick’s dance in March.

-Posted by Jayne Radionov (Facebook)

A proposed Amtrak route would link Charlotte region to Asheville by train, according to a recent NC DOT study. The proposed route could also bring back passenger service to Statesville, Hickory, Morganton and Marion for the first time since 1975. https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/proposed-amtrak-route-would-link-charlotte-region-asheville-by-train/utm

Focus on the Family tonight on WBFJ (9pm)

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medal figure skater, was adopted and overcame physical illness as a child to compete in skating, followed by cancer and multiple brain tumors. Reaching the pinnacle of his sport couldn’t fill the hole in Scott’s heart. Not until he found his true identity in Christ… (Part 2 of 2)

Close to 50% of the US adult population is ‘single’.

Lisa Anderson with Focus on the Family shares some timely advice with Verne (WBFJ) on how to make the most of being single on Valentine’s Day and throughout the year!

Listen link on our website and on Facebook

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/single-with-lisa-anderson

Five Things to Know About the SAVE Act (Bipartisan Policy Center)

https://bipartisanpolicy.org/article/five-things-to-know-about-the-save-act/

Analysis

https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/new-save-act-bills-would-still-block-millions-americans-voting