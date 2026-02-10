Protect our Schools: Petition Delivery Rally today at 5:30pm

Protect our Schools.

The Forsyth County Association of Educators (FCA) is holding a Petition Delivery Rally today at 5:30pm at the Education Building, demanding accountability and support from the WS/FC Board for schools and students.

*RSVP for more information at https://link.ncae.org/FCAE-petition-delivery

5 demands include…

No more cuts

More staff to serve our students

Pay for all the extra work we do

Real time to plan

A seat at the table

“For the first time ever, a majority of all WS/FCS staff are unified around a shared set of demands and TODAY we deliver those demands to our Board of Education.”