Protect our Schools: Petition Delivery Rally today at 5:30pm
Protect our Schools.
The Forsyth County Association of Educators (FCA) is holding a Petition Delivery Rally today at 5:30pm at the Education Building, demanding accountability and support from the WS/FC Board for schools and students.
*RSVP for more information at https://link.ncae.org/FCAE-petition-delivery
5 demands include…
No more cuts
More staff to serve our students
Pay for all the extra work we do
Real time to plan
A seat at the table
“For the first time ever, a majority of all WS/FCS staff are unified around a shared set of demands and TODAY we deliver those demands to our Board of Education.”