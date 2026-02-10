Tuesday News February 10, 2026

The record HIGH for today is 74 degrees. Normal HIGH is around 52 degrees!

Stokes County and Surry County Schools = Two-hour delay this morning

Watch out for Patchy Black Ice in shaded areas

Today is Flannel day? Umbrella day? And have a Brownie day.

*two out of three not needed today 😊

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway is CLOSED at the Clemmonsville Road bridge – bridge repair could be completed by Feb 20.

Day 10: The search for Nancy Guthrie continues. A second reported ransom deadline has passed. As new details surface, the FBI says there is still no suspect or person of interest identified—after a third deadline passes in the alleged ransom.

Savannah Guthrie recently posted another plea on social media on Monday, saying the family is “at an hour of desperation”. The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since Feb 01. CNN

https://www.foxnews.com/us/nancy-guthrie-expected-friends-home-not-church-day-she-vanished-source

Protect our Schools. The Forsyth County Association of Educators (FCA) is holding a Petition Delivery Rally today at 5:30pm at the Education Building, demanding accountability and support from the WS/FC Board for schools and students.

5 demands include…

No more cuts

More staff to serve our students

Pay for all the extra work we do

Real time to plan

A seat at the table

“For the first time ever, a majority of all WS/FCS staff are unified around a shared set of demands and TODAY we deliver those demands to our Board of Education.”

*RSVP for more information at https://link.ncae.org/FCAE-petition-delivery

Tonight on Focus on the Family (9pm)

Scott Hamilton, an Olympic gold medal figure skater, was adopted and overcame physical illness as a child to compete in skating, followed by cancer and multiple brain tumors. Reaching the pinnacle of his sport couldn’t fill the hole in Scott’s heart. Not until he found his true identity in Christ… (Part 1 of 2)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Novant Health / Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Jamestown UMC = 1:30pm – 6pm

Clemmons Library, James Street in Clemmons = 2pm – 6:30pm

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Salisbury = 2pm – 6:30pm

Haymore Baptist Church, Rockford Street in Mt Airy = 2:30pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Early voting begins this Thursday (Feb 12) for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID.

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Early voting runs through February 28 (Sat). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22.Theme is “Harmony”

https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

*The U.S. women’s hockey team remains undefeated at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and is gearing up for a highly anticipated match against Canada.

Genesis Kardia 2nd Friday Fun dance scheduled for this Friday (Feb 13) has been cancelled due to no heat in the Fellowship Hall. Make plans to attend the St. Patrick’s dance in March. -Posted by Jayne Radionov (Facebook)

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Pick up then drop off your ‘money filled’ baby bottles to participating CFA locations in Forsyth County through the month of February! www.spcclife.org

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week (Feb 9–13)

From caring for our bodies and building self-worth to managing stress, strengthening resilience, and practicing kindness and gratitude, small steps can make a big difference. Let’s take time for ourselves and giving support to others.

Davidson County schools is celebrating ‘Mental Health Awareness week’.

Most of the Piedmont Triad area is in a “severe” drought. Believe it or not, recent snow and ice only boiled down to about an inch of liquid precipitation, according to Dylan Hudler, WXII 12 weather guy.