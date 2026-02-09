Monday News February 09, 2026

Patchy Black Ice

Use caution again overnight with temps in the upper 20s early Tuesday morning.

Above normal temperatures in the 60s for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Average ‘normal’ High is 52 degrees.

Most of the Piedmont Triad area is in a “severe” drought. Believe it or not, recent snow and ice only boiled down to about an inch of liquid precipitation, according to Dylan Hudler, WXII 12 weather guy.

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week (Feb 9–13)

From caring for our bodies and building self-worth to managing stress, strengthening resilience, and practicing kindness and gratitude, small steps can make a big difference. Let’s take time for ourselves and giving support to others.

Davidson County schools is celebrating ‘Mental Health Awareness week’.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem

NB lanes of Peters Creek Parkway is CLOSED at the Clemmonsville Road bridge – for bridge repair over the next 2-weeks.

(Starting today) DMV offices across the state will all open at 8am.

The DMV encourages using online services for renewals and address changes.

Over 90 DMV driver license offices had been opening at 7am, but Federal Covid Pandemic funding has run out. Most locations will now operate from 8am – 5pm.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2026/2026-02-02-ncdmv-ends-extended-hours-offices.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, Feb 9…

High Point Rockers on Lindsay Street = noon – 4:30pm

Oak Ridge Methodist Church = 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Ardmore UMC, Hawthorne Road in Winston Salem = 2pm – 6:30pm

Fairfield Community Church in High Point = 2pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Early voting begins this Thursday (Feb 12) and runs through February 28 (Sat) for the Primary Election. Sample Ballots are available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

College Hoops

The (ACC) has fined the University of North Carolina $50,000 after students stormed the court of the Dean Smith Center following the Tar Heels’ 71-68 buzzer beater win over the Duke Blue Devils Saturday night. According to the conference, the school violated the league’s event policy, which is designed to protect student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans. www.wral.com/sports/unc-fined-50k-acc-court-storming-duke-battle-of-the-blues-february-2026/

Super Bowl 60: Seahawks over the Patriots (29-13) in a mostly defensive game.

Verne’s pick for best commercial: The Lay’s Potato Chip commercial “Last Harvest”

https://www.wxii12.com/article/lays-super-bowl-commercial/70281309

Adding some ‘harmony’ to the WBFJ Morning Show…

Thanks to Nate, Joe, Rob and Gerry with Triad Harmony Express, members of our local barber shop quartet singing chapter, for serenading us this morning.

Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your sweetie through

Triad Harmony Express. Order your in-person or virtual ‘Singing Valentine’ through Triad Harmony Express. All money goes to charity.

Call (336) 774-4044 sign up online at https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/

Wanna sing with TRIAD HARMONY EXPRESS?

Weekly rehearsals most Tuesday evenings (6:30pm – 9pm)

Fries (‘FREEZE’) Memorial Moravian Church on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem

www.triadharmonyexpress.com/ Phone: (336) 774-4044

Genesis Kardia 2nd Friday Fun dance scheduled for this Friday (Feb 13) has been cancelled due to no heat in the Fellowship Hall.

Make plans to attend the St. Patrick’s dance in March.

-Posted by Jayne Radionov (Facebook)

Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22.

Theme is “Harmony” https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Pick up then drop off your ‘money filled’ baby bottles to participating CFA locations in Forsyth County through the month of February! www.spcclife.org