Friday News February 06, 2026

42 days until SPRING (March 20).

Patchy Black Ice where ice and snow have melted and re-frozen overnight.

Use caution especially in shaded areas…

High Wind Warning for the Northern Mountains (overnight into Saturday)

Wind Advisory for Surry and Wilkes (this evening through Saturday afternoon)

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

Use extra caution while driving, especially High-Profile vehicles.

Secure outdoor objects (trash cans, deck furniture).

Today is Bubble gum day…Frozen Yogurt day…and Chop Sticks day.

Today is ‘Wear Red Day’

GO RED in support of women’s cardiovascular health

FYI: More than 4 in 10 women in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, such as heart disease or stroke. That figure is expected to grow. Each year, heart disease and stroke claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined. February is Heart Health Month. https://www.goredforwomen.org/en/about-heart-disease-in-women/facts

Life before Facebook?? This week in 2004 (Feb 4) Harvard college student Mark Zuckerberg launched “Thefacebook” https://abcnews.visitlink.me/15An8W

Time is running out…

Minute Maid frozen juice concentrates is being discounted (by parent company Coca-Cola) this Spring after 80 years.

Why the change? Changing breakfast habits and the rise of ready-to-drink juices

https://www.axios.com/2026/02/05/minute-maid-frozen-juice-concentrate-discontinued

Voter registration deadline for the upcoming Primary Election is TODAY (Feb 6) at 5pm. If you need to register to vote, make an address change, or change your party affiliation, connect with your county’s Board of Elections office.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/faq-voter-registration#Whenisthevoterregistrationdeadline-1773

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election

Early voting begins Thursday (Feb 12) and runs through February 28 (Sat).

Primary Election day is Tuesday, March 3. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

FREE coat giveaway this morning (2/6) from 10am – noon

Children and Adult sizes *Winston-Salem Salvation Army

Parking lot across from Bethesda Center and Two Cities Church off Patterson Ave.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, Feb 06…

High Point Elks Lodge #1155 (Old Mill Road) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Olivet Moravian Church in Winston-Salem = 9am – 1:30pm

Sedge Garden United Methodist in Kernersville = 9:30am – 2pm

Hartley YMCA in High Point = 9am – 1:30pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

…opening ceremonies at 2pm (LIVE) (8pm replay) NBC

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22. Theme is “Harmony”

The US is sending its largest ever group of winter athletes = 232.

The youngest athlete on the roster = freeskier Abby Winterberger (age 15).

The oldest is 54-year-old curler Rick Ruohonen. https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

College Hoops (Saturday men’s games)

Wake Forest hosting Louisville at the Joel (Noon)

Duke vs. Carolina (The Tarheels hosting the Blue Devils in Chapel Hill) 6:30pm

Super Bowl Sunday (Seahawks vs Patriots)

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments starting this week (Feb 2) through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance.

https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Pick up then drop off your ‘money filled’ baby bottles to participating CFA locations in Forsyth County through the month of February! www.spcclife.org