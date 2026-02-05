SUN@5 for Feb 08, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill,

Before the BIG GAME…

‘Being Single and the month of Love’ with Lisa Anderson (Focus on the Family)

Close to 50% of the US population is ‘single’.

Lisa shares some timely advice on how to make the most of being single in February and throughout the year!

Lisa Anderson is the Director of Young Adults with Focus on the Family.

She also hosts ‘The Boundless Show’ radio program and podcast. https://www.boundless.org/

Plus conversations with Winter Jam artists Chris Tomlin and Matthew West

Listen to our program now…

Winter Jam 2026 coming to the Greensboro Coliseum, Saturday, February 14.

Only a $15 donation at the door

Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Emerson Day,

Hulvey, Disciple. Speaker Zane Black…hosted by Newsong.

Pre-Jam Party featuring Jeremy Rosado, The Heath Brothers, and Cliff Preston.

https://jamtour.com/02-14-greensboro.html

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 08, 2026)