Thursday News for February 05, 2026

43 days until SPRING (March 20).

Use caution on elevated surfaces (bridges, overpasses, even sidewalks)

Today is Sweater day…Nutella day…and Weather person day!

Nutella is launching its first new flavor in over 60 years this Spring.

Nutella Peanut will be a blend of traditional Nutella with the taste of roasted peanuts.

https://www.ferrero.com/int/en/news-stories/news/

Please slow down, be careful on bridges and overpasses.

Give yourself plenty of time to come to a stop on the slippery road surfaces.

As of 9:15am this morning, Winston-Salem Police responded to at least 18 weather-related crashes. Police are responding to crashes with property damage only, calls for vehicles that are stuck or have run off the road, may be delayed.

Most of the crashes have been single-vehicle collisions, involving drivers losing control of their vehicles on slick roads.

NASCAR: Winter weather racing at the Mad House!

Ryan Preece winning the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray last night.

The nearly 3-hour race featured 17 cautions! NASCAR now heads to Florida for the Daytona 500, scheduled for next Sunday (Feb 15) Green flag at 2:30pm. https://www.wxii12.com/article/ryan-preece-wins-nascar-cook-out-clash-bowman-gray/70251229

Wordle gameplay policy change? The editors of New York Times Games have announced that old Wordle solutions — which were previously retired after each game — will now be added back into the pool of possible answers alongside never-before-used words. The change went into effect Monday (Feb 2).

https://myfox8.com/news/wordle-implementing-exciting-change-to-rules-this-week-newsletter-announces/?tbref=hp

2026 Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

Opening ceremonies are Friday (Feb 6) 2pm + 8pm https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22. Theme is “Harmony”

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6 to 15, 2026 https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/team-usa-athletes-winter-olympics-states-where-from-map-2026-milan-rcna256011

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments starting this week (Feb 2) through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance.

https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Feb 5…

R.J. Reynolds High School (NW Blvd, WS) = 9am = 1:30pm

King Moravian Church (West Dalton Street) = 1pm – 5:30pm

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Calvary Baptist Church (Peace Haven + Country Club) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS