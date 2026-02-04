Wednesday News for February 04, 2026

44 days until SPRING (March 20).

Today is Homemade soup day…it’s also ‘Thank a MAIL CARRIER’ day

Winter Weather Advisory overnight through Thursday morning

Temperatures will rapidly fall below freezing overnight creating hazardous travel across the Triad. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become icy.

Use caution on sidewalks, and driveways early Thursday morning.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Feb 4…

Pierce-Jefferson (Kernersville Chapel) = 10am – 2pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Jamestown Presbyterian Church = 2:30pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NASCAR: ‘Cook Out Clash’ at Bowman Gray Stadium

Parking lots open at 11:30am. Gates open at 12:30pm

Qualifying at 1:30pm and 4:30pm

Green flag racing at 6pm (Live on Fox) *Weather permitting???

https://www.visitwinstonsalem.com/blog/nascar-clash-weekend-events-winston-salem

DMV offices across the state will all open at 8am beginning Monday (Feb 9).

Over 90 DMV driver license offices had been opening at 7am. The reason: Federal Covid Pandemic funding has run out. Most locations will now operate from 8am – 5pm.

The DMV encourages using online services for renewals and address changes.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2026/2026-02-02-ncdmv-ends-extended-hours-offices.aspx

Praying: There were signs of forced entry at the home, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to the AP. And at least three different media outlets have received ransom notes, as the criminal investigation continues in connection with Nancy Gutherie, the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

The 84-year-old was last seen last Saturday night at her home located north of Tucson, Arizona. Investigators believe she was (abducted) in the middle of the night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/04/us/savannah-guthrie-mom-missing-investigation-wednesday

Just in time for the ‘Big Game’? PepsiCo is cutting prices on Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos and Tostitos chips to win back customers after years of price increases.

https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/03/food/pepsico-cutting-snack-prices-affordability

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this Thursday (Feb 5) at their ‘Center of Hope’ on North Trade Street between 10am – noon.

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, at the loading dock area at the

Traffic Alert: “Water Main Break” in Greensboro (WED)

Battleground Ave between Markland and Carroll is down to one lane each direction due to a water main break. Repairs should be complete by 6pm??

And the winner is… ‘Penny’ the Doberman Pinscher was named Best in Show at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday.

It marked the fifth time a Doberman has taken the top prize at Westminster. https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/03/sport/westminster-kennel-club-dog-show-2026?utm_source

Tater the Groundhog? While Punxatawny Phil saw his shadow in Pennsylvania – suggesting six more weeks of winter, Tater the Groundhog’s shadow was nowhere to be found in the town of Chimney Rock on Monday. So, it looks like an early spring in Western North Carolina! *Tater has also predicted this year’s Super Bowl winner (he’s going with the Seahawks on Sunday). Tater has a 60% success rate…

Source: Chimney Rock / Chimney Rock State Park

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments starting this week (Feb 2) through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance.

https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

As discussions about election integrity circulate again, President Trump says Congress should “nationalize” elections. What about the US Constitution?

https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/03/politics/trump-nationalize-elections-constitution-clause

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Skier Lindsey Vonn plans to compete in the Winter Olympics after rupturing her ACL in a crash last week

2026 Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

Opening ceremonies are this Friday (Feb 6). https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22. Theme is “Harmony”

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6 to 15, 2026 https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/team-usa-athletes-winter-olympics-states-where-from-map-2026-milan-rcna256011

Support Salem Pregnancy Care Center

Pick up then drop off your ‘money filled’ baby bottles to participating CFA locations in Forsyth County through the month of February! www.spcclife.org