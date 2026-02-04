Wednesday Word

We survived the flu as many of you have this past Christmas season. Our Christmas giving did not take place until the New Year and you know what it was ok! It caused me to focus. I didn’t need anything, I had already received the greatest gift of all, through the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus!

I am grateful for the gifts, the love and laughter that happened in spite of it all! Jesus was with us and we are healthy for 2026.

2026 brings more gifts for the Hilton family, birthdays start our year off well. We have already celebrated our first born, Aaron’s 30th birthday, my husband Ron’s birthday, my birthday and in a few days our baby girl, Addy’s 25th birthday!!!!!!! If you have not submitted your family’s birthday, please send them in so we can wish your family, “Birthday Blessings,” and enter them into our Birthday Bundle Contest, https://wbfj.fm/birthday-bundle/

It’s hard to believe my babies are that old!!!!!! What does that say about Ron & me? Aaron & Addy make our hearts proud. We continue to pray for them and expect God to keep His promises to them and us!! I know we are not alone. Reading many of the prayer request that we receive from you, you are standing and believing for your family, too!!!!

Thankfully we can enter 2026 trusting that all is well not because of anyone of anything but Jesus!!

Please continue to allow us the privilege of praying with you and for you by letting us know what is going on in your lives. That’s what families are for to help carry the burdens for each other as we lift them before Father God.

And I can’t end this with out thanking you all for the sweet birthday messages you sent my way!!! And thank you, Lord, for keeping us all safe during my birthday blizzard!!!

And just one more thing, you still have time to participate in our Sweetheart Surprise!!! Please join many in the area of extending your love in the way of making valentine cards for the senior citizens in our area, delivered to our meals on wheels recipients in our listening area. There are many senior adults that would benefit by receiving valentine cards from you!! Would you please be a blessing to those seniors? You can take your valentine cards to any area Lowe’s between now and February the 8th. Thank you in advance for what you will do to brighten someone’s day!!! For more details, please go to our website, www.wbfj.fm.

Thank you for being a part of our WBFJ family!!! You bless our lives with your prayers, your encouragement and your support. May our God bless you abundantly today and every day!!!!

So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. 1 Cor. 10:31

Blessings,

bonnie