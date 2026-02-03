WHAT'S NEW
Home Primary Election Day is March 03, 2026

Primary Election Day is March 03, 2026

February 3, 2026

Sample Ballots are available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day.

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). P

rimary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

