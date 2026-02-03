Primary Election Day is March 03, 2026
February 3, 2026
Sample Ballots are available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election
Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day.
Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). P
rimary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/
Previous Post « Tuesday News for February 03, 2026
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.