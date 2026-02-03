Tuesday News for February 03, 2026

Patchy Black Ice especially in shaded areas. Use caution walking and driving.

45 days until SPRING (March 20).

Today is Carrot Cake Day…

Updates from the City of Winston-Salem

Garbage service will resume today.

NO recycling or yard waste collections this week.

City buses (WSTA) will run snow routes beginning at 9am this morning.

Service will be free.

All Parks and Rec community centers will be open today.

Traffic Alert: Two “Water Main Breaks” in Greensboro

West Gate City Blvd from McCormick Street to Josephine Boyd Street, is down to one lane due to a water main break. Repairs should be complete by 8pm.

from McCormick Street to Josephine Boyd Street, is down to one lane due to a water main break. Repairs should be complete by 8pm. West Patterson Street from West Gate City Boulevard to Watts Street down to ONE lane. Repairs should be done by 4pm. Local media

Tater the Groundhog? While Punxatawny Phil saw his shadow in Pennsylvania – suggesting six more weeks of winter, Tater the Groundhog’s shadow was nowhere to be found in the town of Chimney Rock on Monday. So, it looks like an early spring in Western North Carolina! *Tater has also predicted this year’s Super Bowl winner (he’s going with the Seahawks on Sunday). Tater has a 60% success rate… Source: Chimney Rock / Chimney Rock State Park

Day 7: Students and staff with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will enjoy an old fashioned ‘snow day’ (no remote learning today) as the area continues to dig out from back-to-back winter storms.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_5115bf03-00b9-494f-971c-dc7fc94ec328.html

New this morning: The Davidson County Board of Education voted unanimously last night to add 30 minutes to each school day for the remainder of the year. The district already used its allotted five remote‑learning days and ineligible to request the additional 10 remote days allowed by state legislation enacted after the pandemic State law requires schools to provide a minimum of 1,025 hours of instruction. www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-school-board-approves-longer-days-to-recover-lost-instructional-time/article

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Calvary Baptist Church in King = 3pm – 7pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

One month away: Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

NASCAR (Update)

Cook Out Clash still planned for Wednesday (6pm) at Bowman Gray Stadium

Criminal investigation continues in connection with Nancy Gutherie, the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old was last seen last Saturday night at her home located north of Tucson, Arizona. Investigators believe she was possibly kidnapped (or abducted) in the middle of the night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

https://people.com/biological-dna-home-savannah-guthrie-mom-submitted-labs-sheriff-says-11898304

TSA will now charge a $45-dollar fee to travelers who do not have a REAL ID – or another acceptable form of identification (such as a US passport) to fly domestically. The change began February 1st.

https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2026/01/15/45-fee-option-for-air-travelers-without-real-id-begins-february-1

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments starting this week (Feb 2) through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance.

https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

NASA has delayed its mission to send four astronauts on a journey around the moon after issues arose during testing on Monday. Nasa will try again in March.

All immigration officers on the ground in Minneapolis will be equipped with ‘body cameras’ after calls for accountability, said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The announcement comes amid fallout following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens at the hands of federal immigration agents in Minneapolis last month.

https://people.com/immigration-officers-will-wear-body-cameras-noem-says-11898207

More unoccupied homes in Buxton collapsed into the Atlantic over the weekend.

The collapses bring the total number of homes lost in the area in recent days to four, adding to more than 10 oceanfront houses that fell into the ocean during hurricane conditions in October. The Outer Banks continues to face ongoing erosion concerns, particularly during periods of strong surf, high tides, and storms.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/obx-weather-tides-outer-banks-nc-north-carolina-oceanfront-home-collapses/291-a72bf68d-63a8-453d-b379-422161823315

Chuck Negron, a founding member of Three Dog Night whose lead vocals powered a string of hits including “Joy to the World,” “One” and “An Old-Fashioned Love Song” during the late 1960s and early ’70s, passed away on Monday at the age of 83.

Negron had suffered from COPD for many years.

https://myfox8.com/news/entertainment/three-dog-nights-chuck-negron-dies-at-83/?tbref=hp

