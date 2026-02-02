Monday News for February 2nd

Monday News for February 02, 2026

*Thanks to Wally for braving the cold temperatures and frozen parking lot this morning

while Verne covered News and Traffic conditions from his cozy home studio. 🙂

Today is Tater Tot Day…Ukulele Day…

Today is also ‘Ground Hog Day’. Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) saw his shadow this morning so, SIX more weeks of winter weather. Ugg.

Watch out for snow covered secondary roads.

*Black Ice especially in shaded areas. Snow melt will re-freeze overnight.

*Dress in layers (hat, face covering, and gloves).

Record snowfall amounts across portions of the Piedmont Triad.

Up to a foot of snow in some areas on Saturday.

No ‘in person’ for area schools across the Piedmont Triad.

NC State Highway patrol (Update) There have been around 1,500 traffic accidents across the state since Saturday, resulting in at least two fatalities.

The City of Winston-Salem is asking residents to keep all rollout carts—

garbage, recycling, and yard waste carts — away from the curb.

To help with plowing and scraping efforts across the city.

Duke Energy was asking customers to reduce energy usage this morning between 4am and 10am. Please continue to turn off unnecessary devices and keep your thermostat at the lowest comfortable level to reduce strain on the energy grid.

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday (Feb 2)

Forsyth Medical Center = now through 4pm

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NASCAR (Update)

Cook Out Clash will now run this Wednesday at Bowman Gray Stadium (6pm).

2026 Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina)

Opening ceremonies are this Friday (Feb 6). https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22. Theme is “Harmony”

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6 to 15, 2026 https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/team-usa-athletes-winter-olympics-states-where-from-map-2026-milan-rcna256011

Grammy Awards last night (CCM winners include)

CeCe Winans (Best Gospel song) “Come Jesus Come”

Brandon Lake (Best Contemporary song) “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

Best speech goes to Jelly Roll:

After winning three Grammy Awards last night, Jelly Roll used the stage to share the Gospel with millions watching the live show reminding them that “anybody can have a relationship with Jesus.”

At the Box Office (for those NOT snowed in this weekend)

‘Send Help’, ‘Iron Lung’, ‘Zootopia 2’, Avatar: Fire and Ash and ‘Melania’ make up the Top 5 movies nationwide.

https://www.fandango.com/melania-2026-243812/movie-overview

Following its theatrical run, Melania will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments starting this week (Feb 2) through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance.

https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep (Auto)

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

February Deals: What to buy and save (Clark Howard)

TVs: Big game = Big deals on flatscreens.

February is right behind Black Friday for TV savings.

End of Season (winter) / Pre-season (spring) items

Space heaters to deck umbrellas

Presidents’ Day (Feb 16)

Think mattresses, bedding and furniture deals

Cruise Deals during “Wave Season”

Great deals on cruises now through March.

