S@5: Smart Money for Young Adults and Emerson Day

January 30, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast hosted by Verne Hill…

 

Smart Money for Young Adults

Rhett Kyle, Family and Consumer Science Agent, Forsyth County Cooperative Extension

Rhett shares more about upcoming educational sessions planned for teens with a focus on saving as well as credit reports and credit scores.

Learn more about “Saving” in February and “Credit Scores and Credit Reports” in March at the Lewisville Branch Library

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/

Phone: 336 703-2850

 

Plus…

 

Emerson Day is having a full circle experience on this year’s Winter Jam tour – having attend Winter Jam with her Youth Group now performing on stage. Emerson shares a slice of her journey so far, and some advice for local worship leaders.  Emerson is a ‘country girl’ at heart, sharing more about her two dogs and a love for fishing. Follow Emerson Day at www.emersondaymusic.com/

Winter Jam 2026 coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 14.

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 01, 2024

