Prepare NOW for winter weather this weekend (Helpful Links)

Winter Storm ‘Watch’ for Central North Carolina including the Triad for Saturday afternoon thru Monday afternoon.

Bitter cold: Below normal temperatures this weekend through early next week.

-National Weather Service

Winter Storm Preparedness Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/get-help/pdfs/winter-storm/EN_Winter-Storm-Preparedness-Checklist.pdf

Power Outage Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/atg/PDF_s/Preparedness___Disaster_Recovery/Disaster_Preparedness/Winter_Storm/PowerOutage.pdf

Food & Water

Stock at least 3 days of non-perishable food and water (1 gallon/person/day).

Don’t forget pet food and formula/diapers if needed.

Heat & Power

Ensure adequate fuel (wood, propane) for backup heat; test smoke alarms;

charge cell phones and have flashlights/batteries.

Supplies

Shovel, rock salt/sand for traction, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, medications,

battery-powered radio, manual can opener. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing. Grab a hat + gloves before you venture outside.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep (Auto)

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

