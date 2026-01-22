Prepare NOW for winter weather this weekend (Helpful Links)
Winter Storm ‘Watch’ for Central North Carolina including the Triad for Saturday afternoon thru Monday afternoon.
Bitter cold: Below normal temperatures this weekend through early next week.
-National Weather Service
Winter Storm Preparedness Checklist (Red Cross)
https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/get-help/pdfs/winter-storm/EN_Winter-Storm-Preparedness-Checklist.pdf
Power Outage Checklist (Red Cross)
https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/atg/PDF_s/Preparedness___Disaster_Recovery/Disaster_Preparedness/Winter_Storm/PowerOutage.pdf
Food & Water
Stock at least 3 days of non-perishable food and water (1 gallon/person/day).
Don’t forget pet food and formula/diapers if needed.
Heat & Power
Ensure adequate fuel (wood, propane) for backup heat; test smoke alarms;
charge cell phones and have flashlights/batteries.
Supplies
Shovel, rock salt/sand for traction, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, medications,
battery-powered radio, manual can opener. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html
Bundle up!
Wear extra layers of clothing. Grab a hat + gloves before you venture outside.
Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.
Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.
www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips
Reducing the fire risk in your home
Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard
AAA: Winter Weather Prep (Auto)
Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.
Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.
https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip
Check your car battery!
Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023
https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip
Check your car battery!
Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023