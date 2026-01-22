WHAT'S NEW
Prepare NOW for winter weather this weekend (Helpful Links)

January 22, 2026

Winter Storm ‘Watch’ for Central North Carolina including the Triad for Saturday afternoon thru Monday afternoon.

Bitter cold: Below normal temperatures this weekend through early next week.

-National Weather Service

 

Winter Storm Preparedness Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/get-help/pdfs/winter-storm/EN_Winter-Storm-Preparedness-Checklist.pdf

Power Outage Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/atg/PDF_s/Preparedness___Disaster_Recovery/Disaster_Preparedness/Winter_Storm/PowerOutage.pdf

Food & Water

Stock at least 3 days of non-perishable food and water (1 gallon/person/day).

Don’t forget pet food and formula/diapers if needed.

Heat & Power

Ensure adequate fuel (wood, propane) for backup heat; test smoke alarms;

charge cell phones and have flashlights/batteries.

Supplies

Shovel, rock salt/sand for traction, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, medications,

battery-powered radio, manual can opener. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html

 

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing. Grab a hat + gloves before you venture outside.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

 

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

 

AAA: Winter Weather Prep (Auto)

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

