Friday News for January 30, 2026

Watch out for patchy Black Ice especially in shaded areas today…

Winter Storm Warning starting this afternoon through Sunday afternoon

Snow event for most of Saturday

Cold Weather Alert for Saturday through early Sunday morning

Cold Weather Tips: Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure portable heaters are used correctly.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/

Message from the City of Winston-Salem…

Remove All Solid Waste Collection Carts from Curb

“Due to the upcoming snow event and the suspension of solid waste collection for Friday into the weekend, we’re asking all residents to please remove all rollout carts—garbage, recycling, and yard waste—from the curb.” This will help in snow plowing this weekend.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1626

College Hoops (men)

Update: Wake Forest men’s basketball game with NC State on Saturday (01/31) has been moved to a noon tip-off. Parking lots at the Joel will open at 10:30 a.m.

BTW: Rodney Rogers Day planned for Saturday has been rescheduled for March 7.

https://godeacs.com/news/2026/1/29/mens-basketball-wake-forest-vs-nc-state-moved-to-12-noon-tip-rodney-rogers-day-rescheduled-to-saturday-march-7-vs-cal

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.

Requests from hospitals are exceeding available supplies. Your blood donation is needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

Donate now thru Feb 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NASCAR Cook Out Clash events (TODAY)

The Clash Fan Preview at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (10am – 2pm)

and the Clash Hauler Parade through downtown (approx. 2:30pm)

*Best viewing: Along Research Parkway between 3rd street roundabout to

Diggs Blvd near the Bowman Gray Stadium entrance.

NOTE: Saturday’s race POSTPONED

‘FanFare on Fourth’ at Merschel (MUR-shull) Park and ‘Cars + Coffee’ = CANCELLED.

*Sunday’s Cook Out Clash set for 8pm at Bowman Gray Stadium (weather permitting??)

Chef Jeff Bacon is retiring!

For more than two decades, Chef Jeff has been a catalyst in changing lives ‘one recipe at a time’. A ‘celebration’ to honor Chef Jeff Bacon set for this afternoon (01/31)

4pm – 6pm at Second Harvest Food Bank location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.

Free Admission https://secure.qgiv.com/for/chalivonrecaatimhonthlegochejefbac/event/chefjeff

2026 Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina) begin in one week.

Opening ceremonies planned for next Friday, February 6.

The US will send its largest ever contingent of winter athletes to Italy = 232.

The youngest athlete on the roster = freeskier Abby Winterberger (age 15).

The oldest is 54-year-old curler Rick Ruohonen. https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

The Winter Olympic Games run through Feb 22. Theme is “Harmony”

The Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6 to 15, 2026 https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/team-usa-athletes-winter-olympics-states-where-from-map-2026-milan-rcna256011

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Every year, human trafficking affects approximately 20 million people.

North Carolina has been ranked in the Top 10 (#9) in the nation for human trafficking (with Charlotte in particular being a central hub for trafficking activities due to the interstates that run through the city). Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888 / Text “BE FREE” to 233733

Local organizations fighting Human Trafficking…

AbolitionNC (Greensboro) https://www.abolitionnc.org/what-is-human-trafficking

Human Trafficking Resource Center in High Point https://www.nchtrc.org/

College football coaching icon Lou Holtz has entered hospice care.

The 89-year-old coached at Notre Dame as well as NC State and South Carolina.

https://www.tmz.com/2026/01/30/college-football-coaching-legend-lou-holtz-receiving-hospice-care-reports/

A deadly shooting in Mt Airy. Four people were shot at a residence on Samurai Lane, off Welcome Baptist Church Road Thursday afternoon.

Two of the four people died. The investigation continues.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2026/01/30/mount-airy-shooting-welcome-baptist

“Melania“ (2026) premieres in select theaters today (01/30). The documentary focuses on the 20 days leading up to the January 2025 presidential inauguration.

Local showings: AMC and Grand 18 in Winston-Salem. Regal Palladium in High Point.

https://www.fandango.com/melania-2026-243812/movie-overview

Following its theatrical run, the film will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/trump-cabinet-attends-black-carpet-premiere-amazonbacked-documentary-melania-2026-01-30/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month