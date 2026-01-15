Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is January 18, 2026

Pregnancy Care Centers (locally)

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680 https://www.spcclife.org

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218 https://alphapregnancysupport.com/

Not Forgotten Ministries (Kernersville) 336-293-7427 www.theyarenotforgotten.com

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673 https://www.daviepregnancycare.org/

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-4033 https://lifelinehelps.org/

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 336-983-3990 https://www.facebook.com/hopepccking/

Compassion Care Center (Yadkinville) 336-679-7101 https://compassioncarecenter.com/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011 http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272 http://wilkespcc.com/

The Pregnancy Network (Greensboro) (336)-274-4881 https://thepregnancynetwork.org/

Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury/Rowan County) 704-633-7695 www.pregnancysupport.com

New Life Family Outreach (High Point) 887-2232 https://www.newlifehighpoint.org/

‘Your Choices Randolph’ (Asheboro) (336) 850-5431 https://yourchoicesrandolph.org/

Having Compassion: 1 in 3 women that attend church has had an abortion.

Many Christian women who have experienced abortion struggle with the ‘lie’ that God does not forgive this sin, but this is not true.

There is hope. There is forgiveness. There is freedom. https://www.voice4life.org/abortion-recovery.html

Romans 5:8 says, “But God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (ESV) ​

Salem Pregnancy is offering FREE images and a video to support your church as you prepare for Sanctity of Human Life Sunday coming up this Sunday (01/18). These resources are available at https://spcclife.org/church_partner/

Sanctity of Human Life: Prayer Walk hosted by Salem Pregnancy Care Center happening this Sunday (Jan 18) from 1pm – 3pm (a floating prayer event). Join us for a solemn time to pray for the unborn, families facing unplanned pregnancies, and our greater community. Light refreshments and Seven Weeks Coffee will be served. Location: Salem Pregnancy Care Center 3001 Maplewood Avenue Winston-Salem. https://spcclife.org/events/

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC will take place on Friday, January 23, 2026 (11am – 1pm, with the March to follow)

Pre-rally worship by the CCM band, ‘Sanctus Real’. This year’s theme: “Life is a Gift” Info at https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Historic Ruling: On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court rightfully overturned Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, finding no constitutional right to abortion. Post Dobbs, the power to protect the unborn has been returned to us, on the state level, through our elected representatives both at the state and federal level.

Additional Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/

NC Family Policy Council https://ncfamily.org/sanctity-of-life/

NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 https://www.ncrtl.org/