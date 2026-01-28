WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 28, 2026

Psalm 113:2-3…

“Blessed be the Name of the LORD from this time forth and

forevermore! From the rising of the sun to its setting, the Name of the LORD is to be praised!”

 

With the Winter Storm that just hit so many across several states over the last week, there are some who might’ve been thinking – “Will the sun ever come out again?”

 

It did!  Whether we can see the sun or not, it’s there.  The thickness of the storm or snow clouds may have hidden it for a while, but it’s a sure thing… in fact, it’s a Promise! 

 

What we should remember is that in each of those days when the sun rises and sets, we should Praise THE ONE WHO Made that Promise!  In Fact, HE Made that sun! 

 

May we be as Faithful as HE IS… As HE has Always been… and as HE WILL Always be!!!   

 

TRACY

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for January 28, 2026

wbfj-verne
January 28, 2026

Tuesday News for January 27, 2026

wbfj-verne
January 27, 2026

Monday News for January 26, 2026

wbfj-verne
January 26, 2026

 Winter Weather Tips

wbfj-verne
January 26, 2026

Pregnancy Care Centers -Supporting life in our Communities

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2026

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2

wdecker_wbfj
January 23, 2026
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.