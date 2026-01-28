Wednesday Word

Psalm 113:2-3…

“Blessed be the Name of the LORD from this time forth and

forevermore! From the rising of the sun to its setting, the Name of the LORD is to be praised!”

With the Winter Storm that just hit so many across several states over the last week, there are some who might’ve been thinking – “Will the sun ever come out again?”

It did! Whether we can see the sun or not, it’s there. The thickness of the storm or snow clouds may have hidden it for a while, but it’s a sure thing… in fact, it’s a Promise!

What we should remember is that in each of those days when the sun rises and sets, we should Praise THE ONE WHO Made that Promise! In Fact, HE Made that sun!

May we be as Faithful as HE IS… As HE has Always been… and as HE WILL Always be!!!

TRACY