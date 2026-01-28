Wednesday News for January 28, 2026

Watch out for patchy Black Ice especially in shaded areas.

Updates due to the weather

Most area schools: No in-person learning for Wednesday

UNC- G and A&T State University opened at 10am this morning

Hanes Mall open at 11am

City Buses will be rolling this morning (WSTA 8am…GTA 9am)

NO Meals on Wheels (Forsyth County) for Wednesday…

Update: The ‘all clear’ has been given. The Yadkinville Fire Department along with partner agencies were investigating multiple reports of a strong natural gas or propane odor reported across several areas of the town earlier this morning. Local media

ON THIS DAY (January 28, 1986) Forty years ago, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, claiming the lives of all seven crew members. https://abcnews.link/d9xOgx1

Spring 2026 outlook according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac…

Much of the East Coast—from Maine to Florida—is forecast to be warm and dry

NASCAR Snow Removal: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex workers, a Twin City Thunderbirds player and Bowman Gray driver were among those working to remove snow and ice at Bowman Gray Stadium Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Clash.

College Hoops: Wake Forest losing to Pitt in OT last night.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting next Monday (February 2) through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Greensboro: water main break on West Friendly Avenue

West Friendly Avenue, between Westridge Road and Westland Drive

All westbound lanes are closed due to that water main break.

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage.

Requests from hospitals are exceeding available supplies.

Your blood donation is needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

Donate now through February 28 and receive a $20-dollar e-gift (to a merchant of your choice).

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*Pro-Life resources and a list of local Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

FREE CHILDCARE ACADEMY: Davidson-Davie (Community College) Childcare Academies are a shortened intensive training and certification that prepare participants for careers in child care at no cost. These courses are intended for those interested in working in the childcare field, not for those already working as a childcare provider.

Update: The next Childcare Academy will begin Monday (February 02, 2026)

Registration for Master Gardeners Conference is now open

The 2026 Gardeners’ Conference sponsored by the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Davidson County will be held on March 20 at the High Rock Church in Lexington. https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/rgwegq3c2plwg9t6nri5v9vvn1n4mo

Up to a foot of snow possible in Winston-Salem, Greensboro this weekend, forecasters warn

Winston-Salem, Greensboro and other Triad communities could see 8 to 12 inches of snow as another round of weekend winter weather moves into the area, according to forecasters.

“This is going to be a very impactful storm, as we see it right now,” Nick Petro, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, said Wednesday afternoon.

The system is expected to impact the area late Friday through early Sunday according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Bitter Cold: Below normal Temps again this Weekend

Use caution outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water.

Monday is Ground Hog Day (February 2)

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog in Pennsylvania) will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (Pa.) early Monday morning.

If Punxsutawney Phil SEES his shadow, six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Gobbler’s Knob early Monday morning

Mostly cloudy…Temp 5 degrees