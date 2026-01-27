Tuesday News for January 27, 2026

NC DOT: Please Limit travel again today (01/27)

Side roads and secondary streets remain ‘ice covered’ and will re-freeze again overnight. Watch out for patchy Black Ice especially in shaded areas.

Traffic Alert: Road CLOSED in Forsyth County due to icy conditions

(10:20am, updated at noon)

High Point Road between Robbins Road and Ridgewood Road, including Friedland Church Road remain CLOSED…TFN.

Numerous vehicles were off the road (stranded) due to ICE covering the road.

Winston-Salem Police are on the scene.

Local law enforcement: Please stay home and avoid all non-essential travel.

For your safety: Allow emergency crews to do their jobs.

Every additional vehicle on the road increases the risk of crashes and delays emergency response. While some main roads and highways may appear clear, dangerous black ice remains widespread across the Triad. Avoid travel if possible…

If travel is absolutely necessary…

Drive slowly and allow extra time.

Increase following distance; avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

Accelerate and decelerate gently.

Use extreme caution on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

“Your decision to stay off the roads helps protect you and first responders”

Cold Weather Advisory’ overnight into Tuesday morning

Limit travel. Roads are still covered and frozen…

Allow NC DOT to do their scraping this morning.

Roadways are still covered and frozen and will re-freeze overnight.

​​​​​Below normal Temps this Week

Use caution outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water. https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold-during

Updates due to the weather

Most area schools: No in-person learning for Tuesday

Hanes Mall will be open from Noon till 5pm (Tuesday).

Truliant bank branches = open noon -4pm

Allegacy Federal Credit branches = noon – 4pm

Piedmont Federal = open at noon

Closed for Tuesday

Crisis Control Ministry

Sunnyside Ministry

Ketchie Creek (both locations: Clemmons and Mocksville)

College Hoops

Wake Forest on the road at Pitt. Tip off at 6pm tonight.

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the 81st anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz – one of many German Nazi Concentration / Extermination Camps – where over one million people were murdered between 1942 – 1944, most of them Jews. International Holocaust Remembrance Day was adopted by the United Nations back in 2005. FYI: Israel is home to more Holocaust survivors than any other country. Resources: US Holocaust Memorial Museum https://www.ushmm.org/

Historical education about the Holocaust and Nazism https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/

Nie wieder (Never again)…Wehret den Anfängen (Resist the beginnings)…

Dame’s Chicken and Waffles closed its Greensboro location on Monday after 12 years in the Triad. The decision was posted on social media. No reason has been given for the closure. Dame’s Chicken and Waffles location in Durham remains open.

https://abc45.com/news/local/dames-chicken-waffles-in-greensboro-closes-after-12-years

Starting today, customers on Southwest flights will have assigned seats.

Southwest has ended their open-seating system after more than a half‑century.

You will have the option of paying more to get preferred seat closer to the front of the plane or seats with extra legroom. Last May (2025), Southwest also ended its decades‑old “bags fly free” policy, replacing it with baggage fees for most travelers.

https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/travelers-expect-southwest-airlines-introduces-assigned-seats-129574727

Protests continue in and around Minneapolis after the latest deadly shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal officers there. At least 29 Republican members of Congress are now demanding a full investigation due to the growing criticism over immigration enforcement tactics. Source: CBN News

https://cbn.com/news/politics/republicans-demand-full-investigation-deadly-minneapolis-shooting

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting next Monday (February 2) through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Registration for Master Gardeners Conference is now open

The 2026 Gardeners’ Conference sponsored by the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Davidson County will be held on March 20 at the High Rock Church in Lexington. The conference provides educational opportunities for people interested in gardening in a fun and festive setting with food, fellowship, and shopping. Open to the public. https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/rgwegq3c2plwg9t6nri5v9vvn1n4mo

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*Pro-Life resources and a list of local Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.