Monday News for January 26, 2026

Today is ‘Bubble Wrap Appreciation’ Day

…and its ‘Spouse Appreciation day’ (a shout-out to all of our ‘better halfs’

Breaking: School Closures for Tuesday

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: Water Main Break

Randleman Road (SB lanes) near West Terrell Street. Crews on the scene.

‘Cold Weather Advisory’ overnight into Tuesday morning

Limit travel. Roads are still covered and frozen…

Allow NC DOT to do their scraping this morning.

Roadways are still covered and frozen and will re-freeze overnight.

“Staying home and off the roads is advised today!”

When it comes to clearing roadways of snow and ice, NC-DOT’s primary responsibility is

“interstates and four-lane divided highways”.

​​​​​Bitter Cold Temps this Week

The entire lower 48 US states are expected to have lower-than-normal temperatures.

Use caution outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors.

Do not use generators or grills inside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water. https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold-during

Updates due to the weather

Most if not all area Schools: No in-person learning for Monday.

City of Winston‑Salem: ALL administrative offices will be closed today.

Emergency and essential personnel will continue to operate as scheduled.

WSTA has suspended bus service for Monday.

Hanes Mall closed

The Davidson County Board of Elections will be closed today (01/26)

Did you see those stunning light pillars created by ice crystals in the air over Surry and Stokes Counties on Saturday night???

Super Bowl 60 is set: New England Patriots VS Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (Cali).

Charlotte native Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl, and will become the second-youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl.

The 23-year-old Myers Park High School graduate was named a finalist for NFL MVP this past week, and now has a chance to give the Patriots their seventh Super Bowl title.

Levi’s Stadium in California (site of Super Bowl 60) is the same stadium where the Carolina Panthers lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Maye — who grew up a Panthers fan — was at that game.

BTW: Patriots center Garrett Bradbury is from Charlotte as well, played high school football at Charlotte Christian and college football at NC State.

https://www.wbtv.com/2026/01/26/star-quarterback-charlotte-leads-new-england-patriots-super-bowl/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*Pro-Life resources and a list of local Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting February 2 through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Registration for Master Gardeners Conference is now open

The 2026 Gardeners’ Conference sponsored by the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Davidson County will be held on March 20 at the High Rock Church in Lexington. The conference provides educational opportunities for people interested in gardening in a fun and festive setting with food, fellowship, and shopping. Open to the public. https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/rgwegq3c2plwg9t6nri5v9vvn1n4mo

Our WBFJ verse of the day is 2 Corinthians 5:17 NLT

“…anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person.

The old life is gone; a new life has begun!”

The stark reality is that this world is in a state of decay.

Yes. Cars, careers, even clothing have a ‘season’.

All will end (or just fall apart).

Like the whole ‘moth and rust will destroy’ thing from Matthew 6 (19-21).

But God. What mercy and grace.

Nothing is truly broken. When it comes to being restored, redeemed or resurrected from the trash heap of life. We can never drift too far from His eternal grasp. While we still have breath. We still have Hope.

Repent and believe.