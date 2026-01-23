Friday News for January 23, 2026

Prepare NOW for winter weather this weekend

Links on how to prepare for this weekend and what to do when the power goes out on the News Blog.

Wintry mix this weekend.

Updated forecast from the National Weather Service (10am)…

Winter Storm ‘Warning’ for the Triad (Saturday afternoon thru Monday afternoon)

Ice Storm Warning (Davie County) Saturday thru early Monday morning

*Temperatures below freezing (32 degrees) this weekend thru early next week.

*Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause

widespread and long-lasting power outages.

*Travel is NOT advised later this weekend.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday (January 23)

Davidson County Rescue Squad in Lexington = 12:30pm – 6pm

Claxton Elementary School in Greensboro = 1:30 – 6pm

Winston Salem Blood Donation Center on Coliseum Drive

Greensboro Blood Donation Center on Yanceyville Street

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

High School Hoops (Varsity Boys last night)

Winners: Oak Grove, Mt Tabor, Reagan, West Forsyth.

*North Davidson over North Forsyth (79-75) in OT. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting February 2 through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

A Celebration of Life service for Evelyn Harris, founder of Lexington Youth Theatre, this afternoon (Jan 23) at 2pm at Grace Episcopal Church on South Main Street in Lexington.

A reception will follow…https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/lexingtons-evelyn-harris-remembered-for-giving-generations-of-youth-a-stage/article

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: The northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway are back open but the Clemmonsville Road bridge remains CLOSED after someone slammed’ into the bottom of the bridge earlier in the week.

‘March for Life’ happening this morning (10am – 1pm) in Washington, DC

Pre-rally worship by ‘Sanctus Real’. This year’s theme: “Life is a Gift”.

Cloudy and Breezy with temps in the 30s this morning…

Info and livestream link: https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

*Pro-Life resources and a list of local Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

Winter Storm Tips

If you must go outside, dress in layers.

Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat.

Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing ‘body heat’.

Travel is highly discouraged this weekend once something starts to fall

as in snow, sleet and especially freezing rain).

Roads will become slick with the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

Do not touch downed powerlines.

Report any power outages to your ‘power company’.

Use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

Pack a ‘winter storm kit’ for your car, including extra food and water, blankets, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

NOTE: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Winter Storm Preparedness Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/get-help/pdfs/winter-storm/EN_Winter-Storm-Preparedness-Checklist.pdf

Power Outage Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/atg/PDF_s/Preparedness___Disaster_Recovery/Disaster_Preparedness/Winter_Storm/PowerOutage.pdf

Food & Water

Stock at least 3 days of non-perishable food and water (1 gallon/person/day).

Don’t forget pet food and formula/diapers if needed.

Heat & Power

Ensure adequate fuel (wood, propane) for backup heat; test smoke alarms;

charge cell phones and have flashlights/batteries.

Supplies

Shovel, rock salt/sand for traction, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, medications,

battery-powered radio, manual can opener

AAA: Winter Weather Prep (Auto)

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

