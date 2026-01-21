International Adoption and current US Travel Ban (Action)

Action: Tell Congress to ask President Trump to Exempt Adoptees from Travel Ban

https://bit.ly/ncfa-action-center

Families in the United States for decades have welcomed children from all over the world into their homes and Americans overwhelmingly view adoption in a favorable light.

And, although the number of international adoptions has dropped in recent years, vulnerable children’s need for a safe, loving, permanent family remains. In some countries, the need is more urgent than ever before.

That’s why the president’s latest travel ban should remove “adoption-based immigrant” from the visa categories barred entry to the United States, an exemption he made in an earlier travel ban.

Historically, international adoptees have been excluded from travel restrictions because adoption establishes a permanent parent-child relationship under U.S. law.

Once finalized, adoption is not a discretionary immigration pathway but a lawful act of family formation approved by the U.S. government. Reversing this recognition would undermine the integrity of the adoption and immigration systems themselves.

There is no credible national security justification for restricting adopted children as a class. Every foreign adoptee has been or will be subjected to extensive vetting through the foreign adoption system and U.S. immigration procedures.

As a result, they have been deemed eligible to immigrate to the United States to join their parents who are U.S. citizens.

Any policy that treats them otherwise is inconsistent with principles of fairness, due process, and family unity, and Americans should ask their federal lawmakers to urge the president to exempt adoptees from his latest travel ban.

Tell Congress to Exempt Adoptees from Travel Ban

Message from the Chapmans…

Steven and I along with the entire Show Hope staff are joining thousands of others in prayer over the recent visa restrictions from the White House. We are deeply concerned about the impacts these restrictions will have on children who are waiting to join their families through adoption. We are currently assessing what steps can be taken to advocate well for the children and families impacted.

Today, we invite you to contact your members of Congress over this matter.

Our friends at the National Council for Adoption (NCFA) have made it easy for you to connect with them, using a petition form which you will find at this link

https://bit.ly/ncfa-action-center

With hope,

Mary Beth Chapman, co-founder of Show Hope.

Founded in 2003 by Mary Beth and Steven Curtis Chapman, ‘Show Hope’ is an internationally recognized non–profit organization dedicated to adoption advocacy and support. Simply put, Show Hope is a movement to care for orphans.

https://showhope.org/

https://www.facebook.com/ShowHope