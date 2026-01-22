WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: Greater Vision Outreach with David Melber

wbfj-verne
January 22, 2026

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ…

Greater Vision Outreach 

“Teach a person to fish”

Greater Vision helps meet the essential physical needs of struggling families while walking alongside them as they work toward self-sufficiency.  Greater Vision teaches and equips families – caught in generational trauma and brokenness – with a Biblical pathway to sustainability. Once the basic needs are met, underserved families are shared the Gospel and ultimately connected with a local church.
Greater Vision Outreach in Thomasville is a non-profit ministry of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina.

David Melber, CEO of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the mission of Greater Vision Outreach.

Listen now…

WEB: https://www.bchfamily.org/programs/families-in-crisis-(greater-vision)
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/greatervisionnc/
1-866-904-0060

Greater Vision Outreach is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month for January

*As heard on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (January 25, 2026)

 

