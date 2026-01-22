Thursday News for January 21, 2026

Today is Hot Sauce day…Southern Foods day and Celebration of Life day!

Today (January 20) marks the 53rd anniversary of Roe v. Wade the 1973 Supreme Court decision, which ‘legalized’ abortion in the US. A Pro-Life victory in June of 2022 with the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Dobbs case, returning abortion legislation back to the states.

*Pro-Life resources and a list of local Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC planned for this Friday (01/23) 10-1pm.

This year’s theme: “Life is a Gift”. Pre-rally worship by ‘Sanctus Real’.

Info and livestream link: https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Winter Storm ‘Watch’ for Saturday afternoon thru Monday afternoon.

Bitter cold: Below normal temperatures this weekend through early next week.

Prepare NOW for winter weather this weekend

Links on how to prepare for this weekend and what to do when the power goes out –

on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Winter Storm Preparedness Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/get-help/pdfs/winter-storm/EN_Winter-Storm-Preparedness-Checklist.pdf

Power Outage Checklist (Red Cross)

https://www.redcross.org/content/dam/redcross/atg/PDF_s/Preparedness___Disaster_Recovery/Disaster_Preparedness/Winter_Storm/PowerOutage.pdf

Food & Water

Stock at least 3 days of non-perishable food and water (1 gallon/person/day).

Don’t forget pet food and formula/diapers if needed.

Heat & Power

Ensure adequate fuel (wood, propane) for backup heat; test smoke alarms;

charge cell phones and have flashlights/batteries.

Supplies

Shovel, rock salt/sand for traction, fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, medications,

battery-powered radio, manual can opener. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/winter-storm.html

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Update: The northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway are back open but the Clemmonsville Road bridge remains CLOSED after someone slammed’ into the bottom of the bridge earlier in the week.

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this morning (10am – noon) at their ‘Center of Hope’ on N Trade Street.

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, at the loading dock area at the back of the building

Our verse today is from Proverbs 27:17

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another”

“Proverbs 27:17 is a great verse of encouragement. True Christian community involves mutual support, accountability, and growth towards God’s purpose, not just self-interest. Christian fellowship, like metal against metal, involves friction (or interaction) but ultimately creating stronger, more effective believers for God’s kingdom.”-Christine Caine, Bible teacher

FEMA: More than $116 million dollars in federal funds is on the way to Western North Carolina to help with ongoing recovery efforts caused by Hurricane Helene.

Most of the money will go toward rebuilding or restoration of critical infrastructure, clearing debris and repairing bridges and roads. BTW: This is week #68 of recovery from Hurricane Helene. www.thecentersquare.com/north_carolina/article_ecb14057-35d3-47c6-89ac-8d91ec834b78.html?

Update: Gluten-Free version of Cheez-Its spotted at the Walmart on North Main Street in High Point on Wednesday. Cheez-It created its gluten-free crackers in direct response to years of requests from fans who transitioned to gluten-free diets or who have never been able to enjoy Cheez-Its before. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheez-it-introduces-first-ever-original-gluten-free-crackers-leading-a-wave-of-flavor-forward-innovations-302661914.html

A Celebration of Life service for Evelyn Harris, founder of Lexington Youth Theatre, is planned for this Friday (Jan 23) at 2pm at Grace Episcopal Church on South Main Street in Lexington. A reception will follow…

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting February 2 through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

FREE CHILDCARE ACADEMY: Davidson-Davie (Community College) Childcare Academies are a shortened intensive training and certification that prepare participants for careers in child care at no cost. These courses are intended for those interested in working in the childcare field, not for those already working as a childcare provider.

The next Childcare Academy is scheduled to begin this Monday (01/26).

Details at https://ow.ly/qHpA50XNcC7