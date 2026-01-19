WHAT'S NEW
January 19, 2026

Remembering seniors on Valentine’s Day, with– It’s the WBFJ “Sweetheart Surprise”  … we need you, your family, your office, your small group, your class… to make Valentine cards with encouraging messages.  They will delivered via Senior Services, Meals On Wheels and at select facilities in time for Valentines.  Simple or elaborate, every card will be treasured by the person who receives it… an easy way to brighten someone’s day.  Thank You!

 

DROP-OFF DEADLINE:  Sunday February 8th @ Participating LOWES FOODS STORES or the WBFJ Studios

 

PARTICIPATING LOWES FOODS STORES:

Winston-Salem (Peters Creek Pkwy, Robinhood Rd)

King

Kernersville

Clemmons

Lewisville

Walkertown

Bermuda Run

Mt Airy

Jamestown

Oak Ridge

Archdale

 

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH:    Senior Services of Forsyth County, Senior Resources of Guilford County, Davie County Senior Services, Davidson County Senior Services, Stokes County Senior Services, Surry County Senior Services, Yadkin County Senior Services, Phoenix Packaging and Lowes Foods

SPECIAL THANKS to PHOENIX PACKAGING

