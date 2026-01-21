Wednesday Word

22 “But the father said to his servants, ‘Quick! Bring the best robe and put it on him. Put a ring on his finger and sandals on his feet. 23 Bring the fattened calf and kill it. Let’s have a feast and celebrate. 24 For this son of mine was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.’ So, they began to celebrate.”

Greetings Friend!

Yesterday was my Dad’s 87th birthday. That he is still alive is a miracle. On November 19, 1995 (Taylor’s 4th Birthday), after having a massive heart attack, he had to have an emergency quintuple bypass. I remember driving to Winchester that Monday morning, wondering if I would soon be helping my Mom plan his funeral. But, like the song that I’m listening to at this moment by Cain, Dad “made it.” That was 30 years ago this past November. God obviously had more in mind for Dad to do. And, as it turned out, one of those things was to love and support his oldest son as I was walking through some of the worst years of my life.

Though there were many examples, I remember one January in particular, about 25 years ago. We had talked on a Sunday. I was obviously very depressed and commented to Dad that I wasn’t sure I even wanted to live anymore. By the next morning, my Dad was on his way from Winchester, Va. (about 5 hours away). He spent most of that week with me. He took me to some much-needed meetings and a Wake Forest Basketball game. He even cooked us dinner one night (my Dad never cooks!), his favorite meal of chili and mashed potatoes. When he left I felt much better and was so very grateful he’d dropped everything to come help me.

There were many more times when Dad helped me, including the phone call we had just days before I entered the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. But you know what I remember the most about all of those times? He never judged me, never stopped loving me, never “preached to me.” He just loved me. (Even after I got mad at him and didn’t speak to him for almost a year and a half!)

Dad’s not doing too well these days and probably won’t be with us much longer. But his eternity is secure and we will be together forever, because our family all knows Jesus as our Savior. (And he will soon be with my kid sister who died tragically 10 years ago this July).

You probably recognize the verses above from the parable of the Prodigal Son. Jesus used this parable to describe the unconditional love of Father God. I have a portrait of the Father running to meet His son hanging on my living room wall. A dear Pastor friend gave it to me years ago when he retired. It serves as a daily reminder of the love God has for me (and you). But it also reminds me of the love that my earthly father has shown me all these years. As I told him recently, almost everyone has a father; I have a Dad. In heaven, and here on this earth as well. And I love my “Dads.”

Grace and Peace,

Dennis