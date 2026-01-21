Wednesday News for January 20, 2026

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-Life resources and a list of area Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

The annual ‘March for Life ‘in Washington, DC this Friday (01/23) 10-1pm.

This year’s theme: “Life is a Gift”. Pre-rally worship by ‘Sanctus Real’.

Info and livestream link: https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

A significant winter storm is likely this weekend

…along with dangerously cold temperatures through early next week.

Don’t panic: Now is the time to prepare for winter weather + extreme cold this weekend.

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing. Grab a hat + gloves before you venture outside.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this

Thursday morning (10am – noon) at their ‘Center of Hope’ on N Trade Street.

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, at the loading dock area at the back of the building

A Celebration of Life service for Evelyn Harris, founder of Lexington Youth Theatre, is planned for this Friday (Jan 23) at 2pm at Grace Episcopal Church on South Main Street in Lexington. A reception will follow…

20 years ago, this week…

Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ premiered on January 20, 2006.

https://parade.com/news/high-school-musical-cast-celebrates-20-year-anniversary-wildcats-icons

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

The Northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway remain CLOSED after an unknown vehicle hit the Clemmonsville Road bridge. That bridge is also closed. NC-DOT

Traffic Alert in downtown Winston-Salem

The intersection of University Parkway and Northwest Boulevard is covered with ice due to a broken water pipe and freezing temperatures.

Work crews are addressing the issue, and police officers are adjusting the traffic pattern.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful travelling through the area. NC-DOT

RECALL: Suzanna’s Kitchen recalls nearly 14,000 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken in seven states, including North Carolina. The recall applies to 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat, all marked with lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 and establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection. https://people.com/ready-to-eat-grilled-chicken-recalled-for-listeria-in-7-states-11888834

FREE CHILDCARE ACADEMY: Davidson-Davie (Community College) Childcare Academies are a shortened intensive training and certification that prepare participants for careers in child care at no cost. These courses are intended for those interested in working in the childcare field, not for those already working as a childcare provider.

The next Childcare Academy is scheduled to begin this Monday (01/26).

Details at https://ow.ly/qHpA50XNcC7

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting February 2 through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Our verse for today is from Genesis 8:1 (God’s Word Translation)

“God remembered Noah and all the wild and domestic animals

with him in the ship (or Ark). So, God made a wind blow over the earth,

and the water started to go down. *God remembered…