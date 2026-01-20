Tuesday News for January 20, 2026

Today (01/20) is ‘Cheese Lovers’ day…Camcorder day…’Coffee Break’ day…

Today is also Disc Jockey Day!

Bundle up! The next few mornings will be extremely cold.

Wear extra layers of clothing. Grab a hat + gloves before you venture outside.

New this morning: The Winston-Salem Fire Department is still investigating an early morning house fire at the corner of High Point Road near and Ridgewood Road in Forsyth County. The house was abandoned and boarded up, which made it difficult to fight the fire, because it is not safe to go inside.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/crews-battle-house-fire-on-high-point-road-in-winston-salem/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: The Northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway remain CLOSED after an unknown vehicle hit the Clemmonsville Road bridge. That bridge is also closed. FYI: NC-DOT will be assessing the damage to make sure that the roadway is safe before all roads can reopen.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_5f4853aa-700f-4769-a274-2cfe45ce5c69.html?

FREE CHILDCARE ACADEMY: Davidson-Davie (Community College) Childcare Academies are a shortened intensive training and certification that prepare participants for careers in child care at no cost. These courses are intended for those interested in working in the childcare field, not for those already working as a childcare provider.

The next Childcare Academy begins next Monday, January 26.

Details at https://ow.ly/qHpA50XNcC7

College football: The Indiana Hoosiers winning its first national FOOTBALL title last night, beating Miami 27-21. Talk about an underdog story, from holding the NCAA Division I record for most losses, to this year’s 15-0 record.

College Hoops (men) Wake Forest hosting SMU at the Joel tonight. Tip-off at 9pm.

*The Deacs are coming off a ‘road win’ at Florida State on Saturday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/basketball/article_adbec401-923f-4828-9003-d9529cfa88aa.html

Wanna get rich? Wait for it…grow old.

The average 50-something American has a net worth of $1.4 million dollars, according to the financial services firm Empower. The average 60-something is worth $1.6 million.

BTW: The median net worth for 50-somethings is closer to $192,000 dollars ($192,964). The median net worth represents the midpoint of all households in the US, according to a Federal Reserve Survey.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2026/01/19/average-net-worth-1-million-50-year-olds/88202093007/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-Life resources and a list of area Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

Our verse for Tuesday is from Matthew 11:28-30…

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

Jesus offers us an invitation in Matthew 11, for all to ‘come to me’…

’take my yoke’…and ‘learn from me”!

https://www.logos.com/grow/hall-my-yoke-is-easy-burden-light/

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting February 2 through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Spotify Confirms Another $1 Increase for US Premium Subscribers beginning in February. https://radioink.com/2026/01/18/spotify-confirms-another-1-increase-for-us-premium-subscribers/?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, January 20…

Covenant United Methodist, Skeet Club Road (HP) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Rural Hall Fire Department on Highway 65 = 2pm – 6pm

Trinity Memorial United Methodist (Trinity) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Yum! Cheez-It is now offering a Gluten Free version of their ‘original crackers’, for those with gluten sensitivities.

Cheez-It created its gluten-free crackers in direct response to years of requests from fans who transitioned to gluten-free diets or who have never been able to enjoy Cheez-Its before. Expect the G-Free Cheez-Its in stores in February.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheez-it-introduces-first-ever-original-gluten-free-crackers-leading-a-wave-of-flavor-forward-innovations-302661914.html

If you’re tired of dark morning commutes and early sunsets…

There’s light on the horizon. We “spring forward” one hour on March 8, the earliest possible day that daylight saving time can begin. BTW: US law mandates the spring time change on the second Sunday of March.

https://myfox8.com/national/how-soon-do-clocks-spring-forward-the-earliest-possible-date-this-year/?tbref=hp