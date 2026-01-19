Monday News for January 19, 2026

Today (Monday, January 19) is Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day

Numerous events, parades and gatherings planned across the Piedmont Triad today.

“True peace is not merely the absence of tension (or conflict);

it is the presence of justice.” -MLK

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” -MLK

Psalm 37:37 “Consider the blameless, observe the upright;

a future awaits those who seek peace”



Matthew 5:9 NLT “God blesses those who work for peace,

for they will be called the children of God”

Bundle up! The next few mornings will be extremely cold.

Wear extra layers of clothing. Grab a hat + gloves before you venture outside.

Aurora alert: We could experience some Northern Lights viewing tonight?

A solar flare is forecast to produce G4 geomagnetic storm conditions tonight – around midnight to sunrise Tuesday morning. Source: NASA and local networks

FREE tax assistance / tax preparation in Forsyth County.

Beginning TODAY (Monday, Jan 19), AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance starting February 2 through April 10. All ages.

Four Forsyth County Public Library branches: Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch (hours and days of operation vary by location). https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

College football national championship game

Miami Hurricanes VS the Indiana Hoosiers. Kick-off at 7:30pm TONIGHT.

Indiana University: Talk about an underdog story, from holding the NCAA Division I record for most losses, to this year’s 15-0 record.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2026/01/19/cfp-national-championship-game-predictions-indiana-vs-miami-picks/88242856007/

Today is National Popcorn Day. Here are some deals…

AMC Theatres: FREE popcorn to members of its Popcorn Pass program.

Regal Cinemas: Moviegoers who wear a costume to watch a movie today (Jan 19), will receive a free large popcorn.

Cinemark: Bring Your Own Bucket?

Customers can pay $5 to fill a container of their choice (no more than 400 ounces).

The chain is also partnering with Lowe’s, allowing guests to fill a Lowe’s five-gallon blue bucket with popcorn for $5. www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2026/01/18/national-popcorn-day-2026-cinemark-amc-deals-freebies/88162384007/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-Life resources and a list of area Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

NFL Divisional Championship games are set for this Sunday (01/25)…

AFC: New England Patriots at Denver Broncos. Kick off at 3pm on CBS

NFC: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks. Kick off at 6:30pm on Fox.

*Super Bowl 60(LX) is Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (Cali).

UPDATE: Carolina Harmony Express, a smaller ensemble of the larger Triad Harmony Express, claimed a 2nd place finish at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s midwinter convention in Pasadena, California this past weekend.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/music/article_c9b2fc22-557f-4454-80d4-756a6154ea2c.html

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show: Singing Valentines? Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your sweetie through Triad Harmony Express. Call (336) 774-4044 or https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/home

During the bitter cold evenings, warming centers in Winston-Salem will be open at City recreation centers and local shelters including…

The Bethesda Center – 930 N. Patterson Ave.

The Dwelling – 651 Highland Ave.

Samaritan Ministries – 414 E. Northwest Blvd.

UPDATE: Reported measles cases in South Carolina surged 30% in less than a week.

The South Carolina health department reported 124 new cases since last Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 558 in a wave of infections centered around an outbreak in Spartanburg County in upstate South Carolina. The measles outbreak in South Carolina has been linked to seven confirmed measles cases in western North Carolina so far.

*Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs! www.wmbfnews.com/2026/01/19/south-carolinas-measles-outbreak-surges-worst-country/

Greensboro Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Officers responded to a person lying near the roadway (at Hwy 68 near Gallimore Dairy Road) early Saturday morning. Police have identified the deceased pedestrian as 29-year-old Chas Sellers of Georgia. The crash remains under investigation. Contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers with any info at 336-373-1000. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/georgia-man-identified-as-pedestrian-killed-in-hit-and-run-on-nc-68-near-gallimore-dairy-road-in-greensboro-police-say/

Walk for Peace: Day 86 (Monday, Jan 19) The Buddhist Monks “Walk for Peace’ will be traveling through Guildford County today with stops in High Point and Greensboro.

– Lunch Stop: Truist Point Stadium, 301 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 (Visiting Hours: 10:30 AM – 1:00 PM)

– Overnight Rest: Grandover Resort & Spa, 1000 Club Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407 (Visiting Hours: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

The Walk for Peace is a 120-day, 2,300-mile walking journey by Buddhist monks from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion.

*Track their journey https://www.facebook.com/walkforpeaceusa

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/buddhist-monks-high-point-greensboro-walk-for-peace/83-27e64be3-b5cf-4344-853f-0ef5fb953f04