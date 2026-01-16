Friday News for January 16, 2026

Today (01/16) is Quinoa day…Fig Newton day…and it’s Hot + Spicy Food day

Increased Fire Danger across the Piedmont Triad. Outdoor burning is discouraged

…due to the combination of low humidity, dry conditions and gusty winds

Bundle up! Wear extra layers of clothing (hats + gloves) when going outside.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

During the bitter cold evenings, warming centers in Winston-Salem will be open at City recreation centers and local shelters including…

The Bethesda Center – 930 N. Patterson Ave.

The Dwelling – 651 Highland Ave.

Samaritan Ministries – 414 E. Northwest Blvd.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, January 16…

St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville = 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Yadkinville UMC on West Main Street = 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Carolina Harmony Express, a smaller ensemble of the larger Triad Harmony Express, is competing for a national title at the Barbershop Harmony Society’s midwinter convention in Pasadena, California this weekend.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/music/article_c9b2fc22-557f-4454-80d4-756a6154ea2c.html

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show: Singing Valentines? Yes, you can send a real Barbershop Quartet to serenade your sweetie through Triad Harmony Express. Call (336) 774-4044 or https://www.triadharmonyexpress.com/home

According to the National Park Service, more than 2.5 million people visited the Blue Ridge Parkway this past October 2025. This is great news after the severe dip in visitation during the October following Hurricane Helene.

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation: See the stats at https://bit.ly/3Nflk61

This Sunday is ‘Sanctity of Human Life Sunday’ (01/18)

Salem Pregnancy is offering FREE images and a video to local congregations.

Info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://spcclife.org/church_partner/

Sanctity of Human Life: Prayer Walk hosted by Salem Pregnancy Care Center happening this Sunday (Jan 18) from 1pm – 3pm (a floating prayer event).

This will be a solemn time to pray for the unborn, families facing unplanned pregnancies, and our greater community. Light refreshments and Seven Weeks Coffee will be served.

Location: Salem Pregnancy Care Center 3001 Maplewood Avenue Winston-Salem

For more information, go to https://spcclife.org/events/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pro-Life resources and a list of area Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog.

“The LORD gives His people strength. The LORD blesses them with peace”

Psalm 29:11 NLT

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

The Winston-Salem Open will donate $30,000 toward local athletics.

The donation will support Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ middle school athletics programs as well as Winston-Salem Tennis and Kimberly Park Tennis.

*This year’s tennis event is scheduled for late August, the week before the US Open.

https://journalnow.com/sports/article_51a9736d-2b78-4c31-a28a-11a5948b2f49.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Starting February 1st, TSA will begin charging a $45 fee to travelers who do not have a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification (such as a US passport) to fly domestically.

https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2026/01/15/45-fee-option-for-air-travelers-without-real-id-begins-february-1

Verizon will issue $20 account credits for any customer affected by that nationwide outage on Wednesday. Verizon customers impacted will receive a text message that will link to the ‘My Verizon App’ to receive the credit.

https://www.wral.com/business/technology/verizon-outage-impacting-us-customers-january-2026/

The State Health department will temporarily take over child welfare services at Davidson County’s Social Services Department. Casey Smith, Davidson’s county manager, said that demand on child welfare resources “has increased dramatically in the last decade.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_3da8774b-8353-42a0-83c7-d9fdac6999e3.html

Walk for Peace: Day 83 (Friday 01/16) The Buddhist Monks “Walk for Peace’ is headed to China Grove via Hwy 29 today. Their journey will bring them through the Triad with a ‘scheduled stop’ in Greensboro on Monday (Jan 19). NOTE: The group will NOT be making a stop in Lexington, according to the The Dispatch of Lexington.

The Walk for Peace is a 120-day, 2,300-mile walking journey by Buddhist monks from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion.

*Track their journey https://www.facebook.com/walkforpeaceusa

Friday Night High School Hoops: Mount Tabor, Oak Grove girls and boys meet tonight in a battle of ‘conference unbeatens’. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/basketball/article_669dd21d-2253-4ebf-b173-99effb8725ac.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

College Hoops: Wake Forest, UNC and Duke on the road this Saturday.