Thursday News for January 15, 2026

Arctic blast. Bundle up, it will feel much colder outside due to the wind…

Northern Mountains (Boone / Blowing Rock area)

Cold Weather Advisory through Friday morning.

Isolated snow showers. Bitter cold…Highs in the teens (Wind Chill near zero).

Today (01/15) is…Hat day…Bagel day…Strawberry Ice Cream day…Wikipedia day.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, January 15…

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Guilford College UMC on Fleming Road = 2pm – 6:30pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Still considering healthcare coverage options for 2026?

TODAY is the FINAL day to update your information or review your plan options through HealthCare.gov. for ACA coverage starting February 1st.

A FREE coat distribution TODAY from 10am – noon at the Winston-Salem Salvation Army’s ‘Center of Hope’ on N Trade Street again between 10am – noon.

***Additional coat distribution dates: Jan 22 + 29. Feb 5 + 12.

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, at the loading dock area at the back of the building

Walk for Peace: Day 82 (Thursday, 01/15)

The Buddhist Monks “Walk for Peace’ continues through North Carolina moving toward Concord today. Their journey should bring them through Lexington later in the week and into Greensboro on Monday (?)

The Walk for Peace is a 120-day, 2,300-mile walking journey by Buddhist monks from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of peace, loving kindness, and compassion across America (and the world). *Track their journey https://www.facebook.com/walkforpeaceusa

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside. Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Check out the News Blog for Pro-Life resources and Pregnancy Care Center locally.

Salem Pregnancy is offering FREE images and a video to support your church as you prepare for Sanctity of Human Life Sunday coming up this Sunday (01/18).

These resources are available at https://spcclife.org/church_partner/

Sanctity of Human Life: Prayer Walk hosted by Salem Pregnancy Care Center happening this Sunday (Jan 18) from 1pm – 3pm (a floating prayer event).

Join us for a solemn time to pray for the unborn, families facing unplanned pregnancies, and our greater community. Light refreshments and Seven Weeks Coffee will be served.

Location: Salem Pregnancy Care Center 3001 Maplewood Avenue Winston-Salem

For more information, go to https://spcclife.org/events/

Update: A measles outbreak in South Carolina continues to grow – there are now 434 cases as of Tuesday. In North Carolina, five cases of measles have been reported.

https://dph.sc.gov/news/tuesday-measles-update-dph-reports-124-new-measles-cases-upstate-new-public-exposures-and

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools sharing with parents that “in the event of a confirmed (measles) case, unvaccinated (students) will be excluded from school for their own protection and the safety of others.” According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the school system will work with public health officials to determine appropriate timelines and return-to-school protocols.

*Parents are urged to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article_04b60f74-91f1-4786-89a0-e6c55491695e.html

FREE tax assistance and tax preparation in Forsyth County.

Beginning this Monday (January 19), AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide will be accepting appointments for FREE tax assistance at four Forsyth County Public Library branches (Central Library, Clemmons Branch, Reynolda Manor Branch, and Southside Branch) starting February 2 (Monday) through April 10 (Friday). Hours and days of operation vary by location. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or by calling 336-777-6189.

*Thanks to Gary Hellmann, local volunteer Tax Counselor with AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide, for share details on the WBFJ Morning Show.