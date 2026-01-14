WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 14, 2026

Just write it down and forget it

 

I love making lists.

I always have.

The experts suggest that a large majority of us make to-do lists. Regularly.

 

The yellow Post-it notes are my fav!

And, sometimes I actually snap a picture of my paper list or note, just to have it on my phone!!!

(So, I don’t lose it)

 

A few of the benefits of a daily to-do list, according to Indeed…

Reduces anxiety and improves mental health

Increases productivity

Provides motivation

Reduces stress

Improves memory

 

Personally, lists or notes keep me on track.

Just write it down and forget it!

 

As we read and study the Bible (God’s Word) in 2026, let’s not just read it and forget it.

May we mediate on His Word. Allowing scripture to lead and guide us into an exciting New Year.

 

-Verne


‘Then the LORD answered me, “Write the vision.

Make it clear on tablets so that anyone can read it quickly’

Habakkuk 2:2 GOD’S WORD Translation

 

Source: https://ca.indeed.com/career-advice/career-development/daily-to-do-list

