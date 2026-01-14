Wednesday News for January 14, 2026

Colder temperatures on the way. Wind Chill will be a factor…

Today (Jan 14) is Fly a kite day…Dress up your pet day…Take a missionary to lunch day

…and its National Pizza Week

Noontime call to prayer

Franklin Graham is calling for a time of prayer and repentance TODAY at NOON, urging believers to seek God amid what he described as growing turmoil in the nation.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Check out the News Blog for Pro-Life resources

Salem Pregnancy is offering FREE images and a video to support your church as you prepare for Sanctity of Human Life Sunday coming up January 18.

These resources are available at https://spcclife.org/church_partner/

Discount grocery Aldi is expanding rapidly and plans to open more than 180 stores this year in the US. More of us are dropping ‘name brands’ for cheaper store-brands and swapping out the places they’ve shopped for years in favor of discount or thrift stores. ‘

https://myfox8.com/news/ap-business/ap-bargain-grocer-aldi-seizes-the-moment-and-expands-with-consumers-hurting/?

High Point Central High School is ‘pausing’ its varsity football program for the 2026-2027 season…after a 0 – 10 season. The Bison varsity football team will take a one-year hiatus primarily driven by declining participation, according to school officials. The current roster is made up largely of freshmen and sophomores, leaving the varsity roster without enough upperclassmen to compete ‘safely’. https://www.wxii12.com/article/varsity-football-high-point-central-high-school/69988408

Sad news: Scott Adams, the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 68.Adams had announced last year that he was battling prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. Adams created “Dilbert” back in 1989.

https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/5686440-scott-adams-dilbert-trump/

Walk for Peace: Day 81 (1/14/2026) Crossing into North Carolina!

The Buddhist Monks “Walk for Peace’ heads into North Carolina (Charlotte) today. As their journey should bring the “Walk for Peace” through Lexington later in the week and through Greensboro on Monday? *Track their journey https://www.facebook.com/walkforpeaceusa

FREE coat distribution

Just stop by the Winston-Salem Salvation Army’s ‘Center of Hope’ on N Trade Street on Thursday mornings between 10am – noon. The next giveaway is this Thursday, Jan 15.

Additional coat distribution dates: January 22 + 29. February 5 + 12.

‘Doing the Most Good (in our communities)’

Location: 1255 North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, at the loading dock area at the back of the building

5 Creative Ways to Pray Throughout Your Day

-from Katie and her Chasing Vibrance.com blog site.

https://chasingvibrance.com/5-creative-ways-to-pray-throughout-your-day/

Prayer Cues or triggers (drive by a school)

“Wow, God!” Prayers (think a beautiful sunset)

“Help me, Jesus” Prayers (stuck in traffic)

Worship Song Prayers

Guided Prayer

Still looking for healthcare coverage options for 2026?

Visit HealthCare.gov to update your information or review your plan options.

Reminder: This Thursday (Jan15) is the deadline for ACA coverage starting February 1st.

Sample Ballots are now available for the March 3, 2026 Primary Election!

Find your voter profile at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ your sample ballot will be available for viewing there. Early voting begins Thursday, February 12 and runs through February 28 (Sat). Primary Election day is March 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Contact your county’s Board of Elections office with any questions ahead of Early Voting and Election day. Important links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Pharmacist needed: ‘A Storehouse for Jesus’, a non-profit Christian ministry located in Mocksville, has an urgent need for a volunteer pharmacist with a NC license in good standing. Call 336-751-2854 for more information.

At the Box office: Fourth week in the Top 10

‘David’, the kid-friendly animated Biblical musical still in theaters

#10 last weekend. Featuring the voices of Phil Wickham and Lauren Daigle

Movie review from Focus on the Family: https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/david-2025/

Marine biologists have observed something surprising under the sea.

While studying reefs, they filmed octopi (more than one) reaching out and slapping nearby fish – for no clear reason. The scientists called it random slapping, and its seems they did it out of spite or boredom?

Hummm. Yes, animals do strange things, and not everything they do has a clear purpose for survival. Scientists still want to learn more 😊

Source: Amazing World https://www.facebook.com/amazingworldindeed

Bundle up!

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Home: Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

Reducing the fire risk in your home

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

https://www.sullivantire.com/blog/safety/9-things-you-need-to-check-on-your-car-before-a-road-trip

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023