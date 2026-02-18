Wednesday News February 18, 2026

Today is Ash Wednesday, the First day of Lent.

The Lenten season is the 40-day period (not including Sundays) leading up to Easter (April 5). Lent is traditionally a time of fasting or sacrifice, not just to give something up, rather to bring you closer in your relationship with Christ.

In person Early Voting continues for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

Early voting runs through February 28 (Sat). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

The Lee and Wrangler warehouse sale through February 22 at the Kontoor Brands’ downtown Greensboro campus. The event is open to the public. Hours: 10am – 6pm.

Most items priced $20 or less. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. No checks.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lee-wrangler-warehouse-sale-greensboro/83-d2f77b9c-0c1d-4725-bf85-94ee65af5a5f?utm

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive! Early Bird registration through February 26.

Annual NCHE Homeschool conference happening May 21 – 23, 2026

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

No bones about it: Buffalo Wild Wings can keep ‘boneless’ on its menu.

In a 10-page ruling, U.S. District Judge John Tharp said the sports bar franchise can continue to call its popular menu item “boneless wings,” even though they are “essentially chicken nuggets.”

Basically, the plaintiff didn’t “drum” up enough evidence in his lawsuit against the franchise.

Are boneless wings any different from chicken nuggets? A federal judge weighed in Tuesday in a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings.

www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/judge-allows-buffalo-wild-wings-keep-boneless-chicken-menu-nuggets-rcna259460

Bayer is proposing a $7 billion-dollar plan to settle thousands of lawsuits claiming its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

People exposed to Roundup before mid-February 2026 who have already been diagnosed – or who receive a diagnosis within 16 years after court approval – could qualify. The deal requires a judge’s approval.

(In the settlement: Bayer does not admit wrongdoing and maintains that regulators, including the EPA, have found glyphosate (a weed killer found in RoundUp) safe – when used as directed.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/industrials/bayer-proposes-7-25b-plan-settle-roundup-cancer-lawsuits

The Winston-Salem Salvation Army will be distributing FREE coats this Thursday morning (Feb19) between 10am – noon at the ‘Center of Hope’ on North Trade Street. Children’s and Adult sizes will be available at 1255 North Trade Street.

Our verse today on this Ash Wednesday…

Therefore, confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective. James 5:16

“Saving Samaria: Seven Jesus Strategies for Healing a Broken Culture”

…a book by Kirk Walden (writer, speaker, and ministry coach).

For centuries, the Jewish people walked ‘around’ the lost land of Samaria—a territory scarred by division, marked by compromise, ravaged by sin, and considered far beyond redemption. But Jesus didn’t walk around Samaria. He walked straight through it, boldly living out seven powerful strategies—and reclaiming the heart of a shattered culture. Order: www.savingsamaria.com

Listen to our interview “Saving Samaria” on our website, wbfj.fm

Early tax filers are enjoying bigger refunds compared to the same time last year.

According to the latest figures from the IRS, tax returns are averaging $2,290, up nearly 11% from the same point last year. Most electronic filers should receive their refund within 21 days. The federal tax filing deadline is April 15. About 63% of taxpayers received a refund last year.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/irs-tax-refund-amounts-2026-increase/

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or call 336-777-6189.

College Hoops (men)

Wake Forest hosting Clemson TONIGHT at the Joel. Tip off at 7pm…

College Baseball

Wake Forest winning their home opener against HPU last night (7-6)

Winston-Salem Dash Wanted: Energetic game day staff for the 2026 Season!

Positions are available in multiple departments. Apply online today OR stop by the DASH Job Fair this Saturday, Feb 21 from 9am-1pm inside the Flow Club at Truist Stadium. Apply online for gameday positions https://bit.ly/ws-employment

The search continues for Nancy Guthrie after being abducted from her Arizona home on January 31. LIVE updates: https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nancy-guthrie-news-updates-02-16-26

On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office reported that DNA recovered from gloves found about two miles from Guthrie’s home did not match any profiles in the FBI’s offender database and showed no connection to DNA collected at her residence.

Alert: Water customers may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration Thursday night (Feb. 19) 10pm through 6am Friday morning (Feb 20) due to water system improvements in the vicinity of Liberty and Chestnut streets.

*Potential areas that could be affected are the general downtown Winston-Salem district, predominantly along Fourth Street, but also east of U.S. 52 and north of Salem Parkway, as well as eastern Forsyth County water customers in Walkertown and Kernersville.

Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

NOTE: It is recommended that you postpone ‘washing’ light-colored fabrics to prevent potential staining. To reporting pressure fluctuations or discolored water contact City Link at cityofws.org/citylink.