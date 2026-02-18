Tax Filing Tips + ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’ (SUN@5)

This week on Sunday @ 5, a public affairs podcast on WBFJ hosted by Verne…

Tax Filing Season

Tax Expert Keith Hiatt, with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro shares with Verne about some simple tax filing tips for 2025. Keith will also cover changes for 2026, new Tax Deductions, Estate planning 101 (financial check-up) and doing a Financial Road Map. Keith’s #1 thing to do BEFORE starting your tax filing?

If you file your tax return electronically, you should receive your refund in roughly 21 days. Tax filing deadline is April 15th. Helpful Links at https://breslowstarling.com/helpful-links/

Plus…

Wally and Verne chat with Nathan Cochran with MercyMe. Nathan reflects on +30 years in the band MercyMe and expands on the latest film “I Can Only Imagine 2” in theaters on February 20. https://icanonlyimagine.com/

“The Wonder and Awe Tour” with MercyMe along with Big Daddy Weave, Tim Timmons and Sam Wesley comes to Greensboro on March 12. https://mercyme.org/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Feb 22, 2026)