Thursday News February 19, 2026

Hands-Only CPR can save lives

Around 70% of individuals will experience cardiac arrest at home!

But, less than half of people (41%) that experience cardiac arrest receive the help they need prior to EMS arriving. Heart healthy tips and links on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

February is Heart Health Awareness Month

In person Early Voting continues for the March 3rd Primary Election.

*Don’t forget your photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*During early voting, you can cast a ballot at any early voting site in your county.

Early voting runs through next Saturday (Feb 28). https://www.ncsbe.gov/

View your ‘Sample Ballot’. Do your research… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Poll workers still needed in Forsyth County.

All registered voters in Forsyth County are eligible with a few exceptions…

those who hold elected office, current candidates, nominees or close relatives of candidates or nominees. Anyone interested can call the Forsyth County Board of Elections at (336) 703-2809 or online at www.fcvotes.com.

The Lee and Wrangler warehouse sale continues thru Sunday (Feb 22) at the Kontoor Brands’ downtown Greensboro campus. 10 – 6pm each day.

Most items priced $20 or less. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. No checks.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lee-wrangler-warehouse-sale-greensboro/83-d2f77b9c-0c1d-4725-bf85-94ee65af5a5f?utm

Everyone makes mistakes. Even when it comes to filing tax information.

The wrong Social Security number. Incorrect bank account numbers. Even simple math mistakes. Starting this tax season, the IRS will now send you specifics on any mistakes they find on your tax filings! Congress passed the Math Act back in 2025.

*The IRS basically now has to do two things: they have to send out notices that are very clear and tell you precisely what line, where the mistake was made. And they have to give you a 60-day ‘grace’ period for you to contest it or correct it.

Wonder if they will use a RED PEN like our teachers did in school??

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/law-irs-now-send-math-190339198.html

Early Bird registration thru February 26 for NCHE Thrive Homeschool conference!

Annual Homeschool conference set for May 21 – 23, 2026 in downtown Winston-Salem.

Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Alert: Water customers in parts of downtown Winston-Salem and northeast Forsyrth county may notice water pressure fluctuations and/or temporary discoloration TONIGHT (Feb. 19) starting around 10pm through 6am Friday morning (Feb 20) due to water system improvements.

Your tap water remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing.

*Potential areas that could be affected are the general downtown Winston-Salem district, predominantly along Fourth Street, Liberty and Chestnut streets.

Also east of U.S. 52 and north of Salem Parkway, as well as eastern Forsyth County water customers in Walkertown and Kernersville.

NOTE: It is recommended that you postpone ‘washing’ light-colored fabrics to prevent potential staining.Report pressure fluctuations or discolored water at cityofws.org/citylink.

The Town of Yanceyville is still dealing with a Water Supply Emergency.

Residents and businesses are being asked to follow strict water conservation measures.

Water bottles will be distributed again today at TWO locations by the Town of Yanceyville. www.wxii12.com/article/water-supply-emergency-in-yanceyville/70407903

Happening TODAY at the Winter Olympics

The women’s single free skating happening today. Team USA’s Alysa Liu, Isabeau Levito and Amber Glenn all qualifying. Plus Team USA going for the GOLD in Women’s Hockey (USA vs Canada). The Olympic Winter Games in Northern Italy (Milano Cortina) run thru Feb 22.

https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026

College Hoops (men)

Big win for the Deacs last night! Wake Forest over Clemson (85-77) at the Joel.

The Deacs have 2 road games coming up: This Saturday (Virginia Tech) at noon.

Boston College this Tuesday at 7pm. https://journalnow.com/video_9027e27d-2c20-4db2-83eb-fa58318c2d2e.html

Winston-Salem Dash Wanted: Energetic game day staff for the 2026 Season!

Positions are available in multiple departments. Apply online today OR stop by the DASH Job Fair this Saturday, Feb 21 from 9am-1pm inside the Flow Club at Truist Stadium. Apply online for gameday positions https://bit.ly/ws-employment

The Seattle Seahawks are going up for sale following their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, a post from the team announced on Wednesday. This is in line with the terms of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s will, which directed Jody Allen, his sister and chair of his estate, to eventually sell all his sports holdings and use the proceeds for charity. www.ktvb.com/article/sports/nfl/superbowl/seattle-seahawks-up-for-sale-super-bowl-win/507-f3164eb5-b675-4e3d-8cd7-b94bb1c3cc05?ref=exit-recirc

It’s Tax Filing Season. Last September, the IRS began phasing out paper tax refund checks. If you’re expecting a tax refund, the IRS recommends you sign up for direct deposit.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/personal-finance/article

AARP Foundation WS Tax-Aide is now accepting appointments through April 10. All ages can apply for assistance. https://www.forsyth.cc/library/article.aspx?NewsID=28007

Appointments can be made online at www.wstaxaide.com or call 336-777-6189.

“I would like to invite you to a very practical and frequently unappreciated form of abstinence: that of refraining from words that offend and hurt our neighbor.

Let us begin by disarming our language, avoiding harsh words and rash judgement, refraining from slander and speaking ill of those who are not present and cannot defend themselves. Instead, let us strive to measure our words and cultivate kindness and respect in our families, among our friends, at work, on social media, in political debates, in the media and in Christian communities. In this way, words of hatred will give way to words of hope and peace.”

-Pope Leo XIV (14th) a message for all of us during this Lenten season.

https://www.ewtnnews.com/vatican/pope-proposes-lenten-fast-from-hurtful-words