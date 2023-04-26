Wednesday News for April 26, 2023

Today is Administrative Professionals Day

Recognizing and celebrating the work of secretaries, administrative assistants and other office professionals for their contributions to the workplace. THANK YOU!!!

The faith-based film “Jesus Revolution” continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its powerful message of redemption, hope and revival. The box office hit is now the top-selling movie on Amazon Prime. The film soared to #1 on the digital platform’s best seller chart just a few short weeks after earning a whopping $52 million dollars in theaters www.charismanews.com/culture/92117-jesus-revolution-film-soars-to-no-1-on-amazon-many-will-come-to-christ

Alert: Gummies sold for sleep may have significantly more melatonin or CBD than what is actually listed on the product’s label. The research team, that tested 25 varieties of gummy vitamins for sleep, are calling on the FDA to investigate the alarming number of improperly labeled supplements on store shelves. One brand that was tested contained more than 300% of the melatonin promised per serving, according to the study published in the JAMA Open Network.

https://nypost.com/2023/04/25/sleep-aid-gummies-contain-way-more-melatonin-cbd-than-advertised-study/

Mattel has introduced a Barbie doll that represents a person with Down syndrome.

The company closely worked with the National Down Syndrome Society on the doll’s shape, features and clothing to ensure that it accurately represents a person with Down syndrome. BTW: Barbie has 175 ‘representing looks’, according to Mattel.

https://www.breitbart.com/news/mattel-unveils-barbie-doll-with-down-syndrome/

A growing list of companies are announcing layoffs in 2023, amid concerns about economic uncertainty, as well as the need to cut back after going on a hiring spree during the pandemic. Disney, BuzzFeed and Lyft are among the list of major companies that have reduced their workforces this year. CNN

Good news for the Triad. Marshall Aerospace has selected Greensboro for a new US operations hub. The aviation company (with headquarters in the UK) will set up an aircraft maintenance and engineering facility at Piedmont Triad Airport (PTI). The company plans to open 240 job positions over a five-year period. www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/economy/marshall-aerospace-aviation-company-bringing-jobs-economic-boost-to-guilford-county-piedmont-triad-airport-greensboro/

The High Point City Council has approved a zoning request for a Tesla dealership on North Main Street. This will be the first Tesla dealership in the Triad.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/tesla-dealership-near-me-greensboro-high-point-winston-salem/

All sales final starting TODAY (April 26) at Bed Bath & Beyond which declared ‘bankruptcy’ on Sunday. Gift cards will be honored through May 8.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/money-verify/bed-bath-beyond-coupons-expire-on-april-26/536

High Point ‘Spring Home Furnishings’ Market wraps up TODAY (WED)

www.highpointmarket.org/

It’s “Medical Laboratory Professionals Week” (April 23-29)

Celebrating medical laboratory professionals and pathologists who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. www.ascp.org *Thanks to Bettina Turner (who works at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) for the reminder!!