Wednesday News for December 03, 2025

3 weeks till Christmas Eve

18 days till Winter

The Winter Solstice falls on Sunday (Dec 21) – marking the shortest day of the year.

Today is…

Apple Pie Day

Peppermint Latte Day

Green Bean Casserole Day

…and Let’s HUG day

A star, A star…

The huge Moravian star is now lit on top of Baptist Hospital through mid-January.

Full moon on Thursday (Dec 4). The “Cold Moon” as it is called in December is the last full moon of the year and is also the third and final supermoon of 2025.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, Dec 3…

Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel, West Mountain Street = 10am – 2pm

Fellowship Presbyterian Church (Greensboro) = Noon – 4pm

Warren Community Center (Lewisville) = 1pm – 5:30pm

St. Francis of Assisi in Mocksville = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Final week: Medicare Open Enrollment for 2026 continues through this Sunday, December 7. Jump on board or make changes to your Medicare coverage now for the following year. All changes made during this time will take effect on January 1, 2026.

ChatGPT, the most popular A-I engine, turns three this week.

Breaking overnight: The Los Angeles Clippers releasing veteran point guard (and Forsyth county native) Chris Paul in the middle of the team’s current road trip.

Chris Paul (age 40) had announced that this would be his 21st and final NBA season.

https://journalnow.com/sports/professional/nba/article_

Thanks to Meredith Worley (and several dancers) for stopping by the WBFJ studios this morning (Dec 3) with Wally and Verne!

Details about CrossMovement Dance presenting The Nutcracker at the Edward C Smith Civic Center, Lexington next weekend (Fri-Sun / Dec 12, 13, 14)

Experience this timeless classic at http://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/crossmovementdance

Find out more about CrossMovement Dance at https://www.crossmovementdance.com/

Friday (Dec 12) at 7pm…Saturday (Dec 13) at 2pm AND 7pm…Sunday (Dec 14) at 2pm

Tonight, on Focus on the Family on WBFJ…

Part 2: ‘Overcoming Anxiety: Finding Peace in a Hectic World’

Reality: 1 in 5 adults struggle with anxiety and 1 in 4 teens.

With his whole-person approach, Dr. Gregory Jantz shares practical solutions for healthy living. Dr Jantz will help you to attack the three-headed monster of worry, anxiety, and stress by asking you to take personal inventory, choose healthy habits and diet, and address your spiritual needs through God's Word, prayer, and Christian community.

www.focusonthefamily.com/episodes/broadcast/best-of-2025-overcoming-anxiety-finding-peace-in-a-hectic-world/?

The Davidson County Board of Education has voted (unanimously) to purchase 34 OpenGate metal detection systems for all traditional middle and high schools, a move aimed at boosting security at schools and school athletic events. Unlike traditional metal detectors, the OpenGate security systems are designed for people to walk through with their bags and backpacks, without removing items. The cost will be funded through the Public Schools Repair and Renovation fund of the N.C. Education Lottery. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-schools-approves-opengate-metal-detectors-tor-all-middle-high-schools/article

Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to a parking lot near the corner of Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive around 9:45pm last night. No other details released.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/police-investigating-firearm-discharge-call-battleground-avenue-greensboro/83

Update: Davidson County fire investigators they suspect a problem with a refrigerator in a motorhome next to a single-family dwelling caused a blaze that claimed the lives of two women and a 3-year-old girl on November 25th, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Lexington Fire Department has said the house was outfitted with smoke alarms, but the alarms were not operational at the time of the fatal fire. https://journalnow.com/news/local/article_c24bd5ab-fcbd-5d55-91a3-0a536a2d6fee.html