This “A I” stuff is getting scary ! I was just getting ready to write my Wednesday Word for today and the thought hit me

to see what AI would come up with. I asked “AI to write a WBFJ Wednesday Word, in the words of Papa John Hill”.

I was expecting something a little crazy but was a little “blown away” when AI came up with this:

Greetings all!

I was thinking this week about how fast everything moves these days. We can order food, stream movies instantly, and send messages across the world in a blink. It seems we’ve become a society that expects everything right now. But life, and faith, don’t always work on our instant timelines.

I was waiting in line at the post office the other day, and the line was moving slower than molasses in January. You could feel the tension rising around me. Folks were checking their watches, sighing heavily, and generally getting themselves all worked up. My initial reaction was to get frustrated too. But then I looked up and saw a little sign that said, “Patience is a virtue,” and it hit me how much we forget that simple truth in our fast-paced world.

We live in a world of immediate gratification, but God often works in seasons and timing that we don’t understand. The Bible reminds us in James 1:2-4 to “consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” Sometimes the waiting is the work.

God in His goodness carries us on, even when we feel like giving up on the wait. That quiet time in line, or the delay in a prayer being answered, is an opportunity for our faith to grow stronger. It’s a chance to lean not on our own understanding, but on His perfect timing.

So this Wednesday, I encourage you to embrace the wait. Trust the Lord to provide and meet you at every turn. Find joy in the present moment, even the slow ones, and remember that His mercies are brand new every morning. Let’s trust the process and enjoy the journey with Him!

Thanks for listening,

Papa John

I don’t know if I ever said any of that in my previous Wednesday Words but I declare, that all sounds familiar! No harm done this time, but what if had gone the other way. This is only the beginning of AI. We better know the Father, The Word, and our friends as the power of AI is reaching astronomical levels. Fasten your Truth Belt and hang on!

PS.2 I don’t want to make light of what I am saying but I did write the “PS”, unaided, non-AI from my heart. But AI could also say that. Crazy!