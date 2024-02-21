Wednesday News for February 21, 2024

27 days till Spring (March 19)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

TODAY (Feb 21)

Wesleyan Christian Academy (Centennial Ave, High Point) = 1pm – 6pm

Thursday (FEB 22)

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain Street) = 9am – 1pm

Ardmore Baptist Church (Miller Street, WS) = 1:30 – 6pm

Capella Church of Christ (Flat Shoals Road, King) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Calvary Baptist Church (Scouting Building) Peace Haven, WS = 2:30 – 7pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Voter fact…

In North Carolina, a majority of voters are registered…’unaffiliated’.

BTW: During the primary election, unaffiliated voters must choose ‘a party’ ballot to vote during the current Primary election.

Election 2024. In-person early voting continues in North Carolina thru next Saturday, March 2. During the in-person early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at ANY early voting site in their county. Curbside voting is available for voters who are NOT able to go inside. *Don’t Forget Your Photo ID. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

A link to Early Voting Sites in your county on the News Blog.

BTW: Primary Election Day in North Carolina is Tuesday, March 5th.

A ‘crash and run’ left one High Point church to pick up the pieces. Members of Church of God of Prophecy saw the damage as they arrived for their Sunday morning service. According to Fox 8, the debris left behind included pieces of the car that caused the crash as well as a pile of bricks and a broken railing. High Point police eventually charged the driver (who was driving without insurance and with an expired license).

*The church suffered an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/high-point-church-left-with-damage-after-hit-and-run/

Shocker in College Baseball. UNC Greensboro used big sixth and seventh innings to open up a three-run lead over Wake Forest on Tuesday, resulting in a 4-3 upset win over the top-ranked Demon Deacons.

UNCG will host Binghamton in a three-game series this weekend.

Wake welcomes Dayton to Winston-Salem for its first series of the 2024 season.

https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2024-02-20/unc-greensboro-holds-upset-no-1-wake-forest

New York Times best-selling Christian author Jennie Allen is reporting once again that the Spirit of God is moving in the hearts of thousands of college students, this time at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In a post to Instagram, Jennie shared a photo of a student being baptized in the university’s Westcott Fountain last week. “Hundreds maybe a thousand students came forward to trust Jesus. We can’t explain what’s happening apart from the Holy Spirit”

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/revival-here-thousands-turn-jesus-2-us-party-school-hundreds-get-baptized-fountain

Help is just a phone call away…

1-855-PEERS NC (1-855-733-7762) is a new number staffed by specialists who offer non-clinical support to those with mental health or substance abuse issues, or both. You can also get help by calling 9-8-8 the Suicide and Crisis lifeline, available 24 hours a day seven days a week. More info at https://988lifeline.org/

Recall: 2.6 million Honda and Acura vehicles (model years 2017-2020) are under a recall (in the US) due to a ‘fuel pump module’ that can ‘deform and cause the engine to stall while driving’. Honda will notify owners when they can come in to their local dealership and have their vehicles ‘fixed’ for FREE. The bad news: the parts may not be available until the fall of 2024.

Visit these websites for additional info: www.recalls.acura.com, www.recalls.honda.com

*Also, check your vehicle’s VIN number for any open recalls. https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

https://hondanews.com/en-US/honda-corporate/releases/release-a463299e9046a088b84018a75800469c-statement-by-american-honda-regarding-fuel-pump-recall-2017-2020-acura-and-honda-models

Salem Pregnancy: Fill a baby bottle, save a life!

*Visit any of the 7 participating Chick-fil-A locations in Forsyth County

Pick up a baby bottle

Fill it with cash, coins or checks to support Salem Pregnancy

Return your bottle to Chick-fil-A

Receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich! https://www.facebook.com/spcclife

Learn more about Salem Pregnancy’s Chick-Fil-A Baby Bottle Campaign on the News Blog!

Registration now open for NCHE Thrive!

Annual Homeschool conference…happening May 23-25, 2024

Downtown Winston-Salem. Learn more about conference speakers, vendors, book fair and activities for all ages! Info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

IRS: Tax ‘filing’ season continues thru April 15th…

Free tax-preparation sites are now open throughout Davidson County.

Locations include Lexington, Thomasville and Denton as well as the campus of Davie-Davidson Community College.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/sites-open-for-free-tax-preparation-for-low-income-residents/article

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

Wake Forest dominating Pitt (91-58) last night at the Joel.

Next up: Wake hosting Duke at the Joel this Saturday afternoon (2pm)

NC State falling to Syracuse last night (87-83)

Tonight: Duke at Miami (Fla)…7pm… UNCG hosting Western Carolina.

Thursday night: App State at Old Dominion

Saturday games: The Tarheels at Virginia this Saturday (4pm)

NC State hosting Boston College (2pm)

App State at Marshall (4pm)

HPU at Charleston Southern (2pm)