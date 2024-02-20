988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline / Peer Warmline
Help is just a phone call away.
The Peer Warmline is a phone line staffed by specialists who offer non-clinical support to individuals in recovery with mental health or substance abuse issues, or both.
Just call 1-855-PEERS NC (1-855-733-7762).
The 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline is available 24 hours a day seven days a week by simply calling 9-8-8. More info at https://988lifeline.org/
Previous Post « Heart Health 101
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.