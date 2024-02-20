988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline / Peer Warmline

Help is just a phone call away.

The Peer Warmline is a phone line staffed by specialists who offer non-clinical support to individuals in recovery with mental health or substance abuse issues, or both.

Just call 1-855-PEERS NC (1-855-733-7762).

The 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline is available 24 hours a day seven days a week by simply calling 9-8-8. More info at https://988lifeline.org/