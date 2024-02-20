Heart Health 101

February is Heart Health Awareness Month

*Dr Laura Torres, MD with Novant Health shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Moring Show) about the warning signs and risk factors of a heart attack. Symptoms of heart attack are NOT the same for women and men. And the importance of wellness visits. Listen now…

CDC: 7 Strategies to Live a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/resources/infographic/hearthealth.htm

Nearly 1 in 2 adults has high blood pressure, yet only about 1 in 4 has their (high) blood pressure under control. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can increase a person’s risk for heart disease, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, pregnancy complications, and cognitive decline later in life.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the US experiences a heart attack.

Risk factors and symptoms of heart attack www.novanthealth.org/services/heart–vascular/conditions/heart-failure/

How to check your heart health (Novant) https://www.novanthealth.org/healthy-headlines/search?q=heart

*Connect with Novant Health Miller Street Family Medicine in Winston-Salem by calling (336) 718-7660.

*As heard on Sunday at 5 on WBFJ (Feb 25, 2024)