Wednesday News for January 07, 2026

Interesting fact: Every day, more than 11,000 people turn 65 in the US. By 2030, one in five Americans will be 65 or older. By 2034 older adults will outnumber children for the first time, according to the US Census. https://www.kiplinger.com/retirement/turning-65-key-things-to-know

A new AI tool called ‘Waterlily’ predicts when individuals may need long‑term care. Waterlily estimated that a 28‑year‑old journalist (who wrote the article for USA Today) faces about a one‑in‑five chance of requiring care around age 86 at a projected cost of (are you sitting down) $10 million dollars. Interesting! Check out the story on advice on planning for elder care on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.www.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2026/01/05/ai-tool-predicts-long-term-care-needs-nursing-home-cost/87714216007/?

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls revealed Tuesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year, underwent successful surgery over the holidays, and plans to continue treatment this month. Justice Earls encourages women to prioritize regular health check-ups and screenings. https://www.wxii12.com/article/nc-justice-anita-earls-reveals-breast-cancer-diagnosis/69929942

For the first time, the number of registered Republican voters in North Carolina now outnumbers Democrats by 2,000 registered voters. BUT, ‘Unaffiliated’ voters are still the LARGEST registered group in North Carolina with nearly 3 million registered individuals. https://www.aol.com/articles/history-republican-registrations-outnumber-democrats-141500590.html

CDC announces unprecedented changes to the childhood vaccine schedule, recommending fewer shots. The CDC will continue to recommend vaccines for certain diseases, including mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, HPV and chickenpox, but other ailments have been re-categorized. Rotavirus, the flu, hepatitis A, hepatitis B and bacterial meningitis now fall under vaccines that are recommended based on shared clinical decision-making. https://apnews.com/article/childhood-vaccine-schedule-trump-rfk-hhs-9b8df9e2767c1261aaac4e2331e77fa3

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Davie Medical Center) = 11:30am – 4pm

North Davidson Lions Club, Community Road in Arcadia = 1:30pm – 6pm

First Lutheran Church in Lexington = 2pm – 6:30pm

Brookstown UMC in Pfafftown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Burnett’s Chapel in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Doctor visits for flu-like symptoms have reached the highest levels in nearly 30-years nationwide, according to the CDC. Visitor Restrictions at all of our area hospitals due to a surge of Flu and RSV cases. Children 12 and under will not be allowed to visit patients. *There are some exceptions. Restrictions do not apply to children seeking medical care. Face coverings are recommended, but not required. *Press release(s) Keep healthy: Wash your hands frequently. And if you are sick, stay home!!!

Wake Forest (men) hosting Miami at the Joel TONIGHT (Jan 7). Tip off at 7pm.

Health update on Dennis Prager, the conservative radio host, writer, and co-founder of PragerU, after suffering a fall back November 2024 that has left him paralyzed from the neck down. The 77-year-old said he is still in rehabilitation. His fall resulted in a severe spinal injury (C3 and C4 vertebrae) affected his diaphragm and movement below his shoulders. The nerves to his diaphragm were severely injured. The blessing: No brain damage. “In fact, a number of doctors, independently of one another, have described the fact that I am talking as, quote, ‘a miracle,’ smiled Prager. (The big takeaway) Prager is experiencing a new level of gratitude. “Life is a tragedy as well as a glory. Gratitude has been a large measure of what has sustained me.”

https://cbn.com/news/health/dennis-prager-grateful-miracle-after-spinal-injury-gratitude-everything?

https://www.christianpost.com/news/3-reflections-from-dennis-prager-after-spinal-cord-injury.html?page=2

https://www.prageru.com/

Move over Sunshine State. Florida is no longer the lightning capital of the US. Oklahoma has surpassed Florida when it comes to ‘lightning flash density’ during 2025, according to environmental consulting firm AEM. Oklahoma was followed by Florida, Louisiana and Kansas in 2025. *You may want to check the forecast before leaving the house on June 15, the “most lightning-intense day of the year” in 2025, with over 926,000 flashes. *When it comes to fatal lightning strikes, however, Florida still leads all states by a sizable margin, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. https://myfox8.com/news/florida-loses-title-of-most-lightning-prone-state-in-us-report-finds/

Winter Jam 2026

Greensboro coliseum on Saturday, February 14. Only a $15 donation at the door

The line-up: Chris Tomlin, Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Emerson Day,

Hulvey, Disciple. Speaker Zane Black…hosted by Newsong.

Pre-Jam Party featuring Jeremy Rosado, The Heath Brothers, and Cliff Preston.

https://jamtour.com/02-14-greensboro.html

Change is coming this week. Elkin Chick-Fil-A is now rounding DOWN cash transactions to the nearest nickel. In response to the US Mint suspending production of new pennies in late 2025. Source: Facebook posting

DO NOT toss those tangled or broken string lights into the recycling bin. Instead, carefully bag and place them in your curbside garbage cart. If you have old lights that still work, consider donating them to a local charity. *A message from the City of Winston-Salem

