Wednesday Word

The gorgeousness of gray. On a recent road trip through the Blue Ridge….it was anything but. The dormancy of winter brought a beautiful stillness to the rolling landscape. The palette of the present is a testimony to what was and a promise of what’s to come.

A distinct color blend of black and white, gray can be a definer of old age, ambiguous certainties or cloudy days. It’s that place that’s okay to visit but wouldn’t choose to linger.

Yet, it holds something for each of us in a perfect plan of the Divine Creator. Some say gray is the symbol of balance. Finding the place of balance is too often a far reaching ideal. When life does provide such, we are not content to remain.

The beauty of the Blue Ridge draped in gray that morning was a timely reminder of God’s presence in every season. We need that reminder. May we find glory in what others see as gloom. Photographers will tell you that a cloudy day is best for pictures. Health and Fitness experts contend that balance is derived from the core. A redeeming factor for sure.

You see where this is going – Finding God in every moment and allowing Him to work in us for His greater good. That …and maybe you need a road trip this weekend.