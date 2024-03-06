Wednesday News for March 06, 2024

Tree pollen levels in the moderate range for Wednesday and Thursday. Source: Pollen.com. Spring begins on March 19, 2024

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. Wednesday’s focus… Staying safe during HIGH winds (Hail + Tornadoes). www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

American Red Cross: Local blood drives – Wednesday, March 6th

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem = 10:30am – 2:30pm

Morehead UMC (Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro) = 2:30pm – 7pm

First Reformed United Church of Christ (E. Center St.) Lexington = 2:30- 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament begins at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Lady Deacs play Virginia this evening (March 6) at 6:30pm.

Election 2024

Just under 1.8 million North Carolinians (about 24% of registered voters) cast ballots in the state’s 2024 primary election on Tuesday. Check out Primary election results from Tuesday on the News Blog. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

https://ncnewsline.com/2024/03/06/on-a-busy-super-tuesday-most-nc-races-went-as-expected/

Rematch in November? Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump gained wins across more than a dozen voting states on Tuesday.

Note: Nikki Haley has suspended her GOP Presidential bid this morning.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (Republican) and Attorney General Josh Stein (Democrat) will compete for North Carolina’s next Governor in November.

Locally, Allen Joines will continue as Winston-Salem Mayor after a win on Tuesday.

Joines is running unopposed in November.

Some North Carolina races from Tuesday are heading toward a Run-off (May 14).

District 6: GOP candidates Mark Walker and Addison McDowell will likely be a run-off.

The Republican lieutenant governor’s race is a run-off

BTW: Candidates must win more than 30% of votes in their race to secure their party’s nomination for the general election. That means 30% of the total vote count plus one. In North Carolina, a runoff only occurs if the second-place finisher calls for one. https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/election/

NC State Board of Elections will post second-primary information here

ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election.

Be part of the decision-making process right here in your community.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from citizens interested in volunteering their service on one of the County’s boards, committees or commissions. As a board or committee member, you will have a seat at the table to ensure your community is heard and to help County Commissioners form policy decisions. *Applications must be received by Monday (March 11, 2024) at 5pm

Details and application links on the News Blog (look for Forsyth Volunteers)

A new ‘bio-pic’ on the life of actor Jimmy Stewart is being developed by a Hollywood production company with the help of the Stewart family. “A Truly Wonderful Life” will showcase Stewart’s life filled with valor, purpose, and faith www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/new-jimmy-stewart-biopic-depicts-life-and-faith-hollywood-actor-show-me-way-god

President Biden to give a State of the Union address on Thursday night (9pm).

BTW: The shortest “State of the Union address’ was delivered by George Washington.

Washington’s 1790 address was only 833 words, which likely lasted less than 10 minutes. https://www.cnn.com/interactive/politics/state-of-the-union-quiz/

On Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council turned over operations of the Greensboro Coliseum and Steven Tanger Center to the Oak View Group (or OVG360), a private management company based out of California. The company, which operates 240 venues and 356 hospitality venues across the US, already provides food, beverage and hospitality to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboro-city-council-will-turn-over-coliseum-tanger-center-operations-to-ovg360/

In full bloom soon. The project peak for cherry blossoms in Washington, DC will be between March 23 – 26. According to park officials, peak bloom is defined as the day when 70% of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open.

STEM-related scholarships. Cypress Creek Renewables will award $1,000 scholarships to five graduating seniors attending schools in Davidson County for tuition, housing, or books and materials at an accredited university or college.

The deadline to apply is April 1. More information, including the application and eligibility requirements at ccrenew.com/scholarships.

www.the-dispatch.com/news/education/davidson-county-students-eligible-for-renewable-energy-scholarships/article

At the Box Office

‘Ordinary Angels’ and ‘The Chosen: Season 4 (Episodes 7+8)’ still in the TOP 5 in theaters across the US and the Triad as well.